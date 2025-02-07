Shane Saum for Mayor

This is a campaign to support Shane R. Saum for Mayor of Lago Vista, Texas. Lago Vista deserves a Mayor who puts the citizens first, values collaboration, respects the role of every City Council member, and works as a team to accomplish more for our beautiful city. Our Council-Manager form of government entrusts decision-making to the entire elected Council—not just one individual—and we need leadership that embraces this structure to maximize results for our community. With my experience as a Lago Vista City Councilman and more than a decade in the Texas Legislature—serving in the House, the Senate, and for the Governor—I understand how to bring people together to solve problems, cut through bureaucracy, and get things done. With the significant need for the expansion of our water infrastructure, Lago Vista needs a collaborative approach to leadership more than ever. As many have seen—from my trip to the White House to advocate for our community's water needs to my regular meeting recaps—I am not afraid to fight for our community at any level. I am running for Mayor because I believe in transparency, accountability, and working side by side with our citizens and the Council to build a stronger, more fiscally responsible Lago Vista. But I can’t do it alone—I need your help to run a winning campaign. Your contribution today is an investment in the future of Lago Vista. Thank you for your support!