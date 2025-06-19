Campaign Image

Shana Gaviola

Goal:

 USD $65,000

Raised:

 USD $2,639

Campaign created by Treniss Evans

Campaign funds will be received by American Rights Alliance

Shana Gaviola

Single Mother Shana Gaviola is fighting the RADICAL STATE of California and the crooked holdover U.S. Attorneys in California. She is being prosecuted for removing her child from a dangerous ideology fostered by those who believe the State should be able to "TRANSITION" a child, and the parent has no right to stop this insanity!  Your rights as a parent, our children's future, and the freedom of Ms. Gaviola are all on the line in this dangerous precedent-setting case.  The American Rights Alliance must stand against injustice, and we need your support to win this battle.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Shane Lamond
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

As someone else who is currently dealing with a corrupt and unfair legal system, stay strong and keep your spirits up!

Daniel Hearn
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
16 days ago

Rick S
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
19 days ago

Flora
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

I'm praying for all children as well! May God bless you and keep you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

AJ
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Good luck & God Bless!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Pat Z
$ 200.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Lizzy
$ 75.00 USD
20 days ago

joseph caiola
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

it's a pity and an outrage that a communist totalitarian state wants to obliterate parental rights - battle on for your rights and all other parents rights - thank you for your courage and concern for your children

Truth Matters
$ 24.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

James Murrell
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Jerome Berryhill
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Caitlyn Michele
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Good Luck and God Bless Love, Lauren

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo