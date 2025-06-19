Goal:
USD $65,000
Raised:
USD $2,639
Campaign funds will be received by American Rights Alliance
Single Mother Shana Gaviola is fighting the RADICAL STATE of California and the crooked holdover U.S. Attorneys in California. She is being prosecuted for removing her child from a dangerous ideology fostered by those who believe the State should be able to "TRANSITION" a child, and the parent has no right to stop this insanity! Your rights as a parent, our children's future, and the freedom of Ms. Gaviola are all on the line in this dangerous precedent-setting case. The American Rights Alliance must stand against injustice, and we need your support to win this battle.
As someone else who is currently dealing with a corrupt and unfair legal system, stay strong and keep your spirits up!
I'm praying for all children as well! May God bless you and keep you.
Good luck & God Bless!!!
it's a pity and an outrage that a communist totalitarian state wants to obliterate parental rights - battle on for your rights and all other parents rights - thank you for your courage and concern for your children
Good Luck and God Bless Love, Lauren
