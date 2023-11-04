Spread Shalom in Indonesia

Goal:
IDR RP450,000,000
Raised:
IDR RP39,421,460
Shalom. In bahasa Indonesia it's translated Salam. A word that means complete peace, harmony, welfare, wholeness, tranquility, completeness...something woefully lacking in our world today. This is an invitation to help us spread Shalom among the Poor of Indonesia.
With almost 2 decades experience working in Indonesia, we have used many means to spread Shalom and bless the lost, poor, and marginalized. Beginning by teaching English and running a local library ministry to remote villages, now they are engaged in an eco-tourism effort that seeks to break the pattern of poverty while also promoting care for our environment. This is especially important in the face of global deforestation and the crisis faced by our changing climate. We have seen first hand how exploitation of the jungles and dependence on chemicals in farming has hurt the poor, often plunging them deeper into poverty. We want to be an agent of change that breaks the cycle.
Peace with our environment, by giving locals alternatives to...
Peace with each other, by working with communities through...
Peace with God, as we share Truth that the Prince of Shalom loves and desires a relationship with all.
You will help us recover from COVID. Before COVID our work was self-sustaining. However, now we are struggling to make ends meet. This fully funded project will give us 18 months operating expenses, allowing us to get back on our feet to further expand our ability to bless others. Furthermore, your gifts will provide income for our 10+ regular local workers as well as funding the initiatives mentioned above.
Keboon!
March 13th, 2024
Part of the adventure of community development is learning, refining and adapting the tools you want to impart to people so that they are easy for them to understand and apply in their context. This is part of becoming sustainable. If they don’t understand the process or it doesn’t fit in their context, then how can they sustain it?
PTL we have had 2 recent triumphs as we develop our egg laying ducks to potentially be a project. First, we have started producing protein-rich maggots (yup, you read that right). They are called BSFL and also produce a bunch of amazing fertilizer as a side benefit (handy thing in an agrarian culture). Also, we have finally begun to produce more eggs daily after adjusting feed ratios. One more step closer to making this a viable community development project.
Your gifts will also help this become a reality. Please consider a gift towards this end.
November 11th, 2023
We just wanted to let you all know that we are changing the recipient for security concerns, to protect those faithfully serving with us. All funds will still go towards the same end as before. Just wanted to be transparent and let all know. Blessings
November 4th, 2023
Some have asked about the currency conversion. Here are the current currency exchange rates:
If we have 300 people give the equivalent of $100, then we will have met our goal. For USA givers, that amounts to about Rp. 1,560,000.
Thank you for giving!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.