Spread Shalom in Indonesia

Shalom. In bahasa Indonesia it's translated Salam. A word that means complete peace, harmony, welfare, wholeness, tranquility, completeness...something woefully lacking in our world today. This is an invitation to help us spread Shalom among the Poor of Indonesia.

With almost 2 decades experience working in Indonesia, we have used many means to spread Shalom and bless the lost, poor, and marginalized. Beginning by teaching English and running a local library ministry to remote villages, now they are engaged in an eco-tourism effort that seeks to break the pattern of poverty while also promoting care for our environment. This is especially important in the face of global deforestation and the crisis faced by our changing climate. We have seen first hand how exploitation of the jungles and dependence on chemicals in farming has hurt the poor, often plunging them deeper into poverty. We want to be an agent of change that breaks the cycle.

Peace with our environment, by giving locals alternatives to...

Deforestation and pollution by training eco-tourism guides and promoting tourism in an underdeveloped area

by training eco-tourism guides and promoting tourism in an underdeveloped area Chemical-based farming by testing viable alternative methods and showcasing organic farming techniques reproducible by locals

Peace with each other, by working with communities through...

Village Tourism that brings income and value to the local culture, while also building self-esteem.

that brings income and value to the local culture, while also building self-esteem. Community Development projects , such as red-picked coffee and raising egg-laying ducks that will aid financially through community groups while also encouraging organic farming.

Peace with God, as we share Truth that the Prince of Shalom loves and desires a relationship with all.

You will help us recover from COVID. Before COVID our work was self-sustaining. However, now we are struggling to make ends meet. This fully funded project will give us 18 months operating expenses, allowing us to get back on our feet to further expand our ability to bless others. Furthermore, your gifts will provide income for our 10+ regular local workers as well as funding the initiatives mentioned above.