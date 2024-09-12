Supporting Seth and Steph

On Friday, August 30th Seth was taken to the hospital after suffering two seizures while at home with his family, he had no history of seizures. In the ER doctors discovered a tumor on his frontal lobe, and Seth was transferred to the ICU, while next steps were determined. He is now awaiting transfer to a DC hospital where they have advanced technology and a specialist for the type of brain surgery Seth will need. He had not displayed any symptoms prior to these events, and all of this came as a huge shock to everyone.



Seth works in a local ER as a counselor for psychiatric patients. At this time, it is not clear when Seth will be able to return to work.

Seth is a devoted husband and father of five, who volunteers in many capacities at our church. Both his family, and our church family, is lost and hurting without him.

While Steph does work part-time for our church, she is mostly a stay-at-home Mom, who homeschools their five children ranging in age from 5 months to 12 years. Seth being unable to work during this critical time will place a huge financial burden on their family. This campaign will support them by helping with medical bills, household expenses, and other financial obligations. Seth is the major provider for his family and we, as his church family, feel a drive to help them financially and step into the gap for him.



~And we know that all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28