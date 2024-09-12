Supporting Seth and Steph

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $18,600
Campaign funds will be received by Stephanie Walker
On Friday, August 30th Seth was taken to the hospital after suffering two seizures while at home with his family, he had no history of seizures. In the ER doctors discovered a tumor on his frontal lobe, and Seth was transferred to the ICU, while next steps were determined. He is now awaiting transfer to a DC hospital where they have advanced technology and a specialist for the type of brain surgery Seth will need. He had not displayed any symptoms prior to these events, and all of this came as a huge shock to everyone.
Seth works in a local ER as a counselor for psychiatric patients. At this time, it is not clear when Seth will be able to return to work.
Seth is a devoted husband and father of five, who volunteers in many capacities at our church. Both his family, and our church family, is lost and hurting without him.
While Steph does work part-time for our church, she is mostly a stay-at-home Mom, who homeschools their five children ranging in age from 5 months to 12 years. Seth being unable to work during this critical time will place a huge financial burden on their family. This campaign will support them by helping with medical bills, household expenses, and other financial obligations. Seth is the major provider for his family and we, as his church family, feel a drive to help them financially and step into the gap for him.
~And we know that all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28
So happy that things are going well! We love you! EXPECT MIRACLES!!! To God be the Glory!
"For God alone, O my soul, wait in silence, for my hope is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken. On God rests my salvation and my glory; my mighty rock, my refuge is God. Trust in him at all times, O people; pour out your heart before him; God is a refuge for us." Psalm 62: 5-8
Keeping your family in our prayers
So much love and so many prayers for you guys! 💙🧡
Prayers to you and your precious family
We love you guys and are praying for you!
Seth & Steph - praying for strength and comfort on this journey. Sending my love. The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still. Exodus 14:14
God Bless you Seth and your family. Hurry back.
Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change. James 1:7
Keep you and your family in prayer. We pray all goes well.
Praying for complete healing for Seth and for provision and grace, strength, and peace for you all through this difficult time. God bless you. Psalm 18:28-32 Psalm 29:11
Praying for everyone. God is still on the throne.
Praying for God's presence to be experienced in a very real way and His peace to be known
September 12th, 2024
I am so blown away by the generosity that has been shown to Seth and Steph.
Please be in prayer for Seth and his family today. His surgery is expected to take 4-6 hours and is currently underway.
