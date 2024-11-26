Help Us Get the Word Out!

Serve One More is a dynamic initiative that encourages youth and adults to step into their communities, offering a helping hand to neighbors in need. We are currently active in Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern Oregon.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of donors, we’ve raised nearly $1.8 million to fund acts of kindness across the Inland Northwest. Our volunteers have provided free oil changes for single moms, complete roof replacements for seniors and even extreme home makeovers. The impact of Serve One More is beginning to grow, and amazing stories are emerging every day.

The Power of Storytelling

Now, we’re on a mission to share these inspiring stories of hope and service, but to do that, we need help. Because 100% of the funds donated to Serve One More are only to be used for acts of kindness, we are asking for your help to get the word out and share the stories that are changing so many lives.

What Your Donation Will Accomplish

Contributions to the Serve One More Media Fund will enable us to create impactful videos, engaging social media content, and more, showcasing the transformative work happening in our region.

Your generous donation has the power to impact thousands of lives across the Inland Northwest. Together, we can effectively share these stories that will inspire more individuals to support our initiative, which will allow us to serve even more people in need.

Thank you for considering how you can be a vital part of this mission. Join us in spreading hope and making a difference—together, we can Serve One More!



