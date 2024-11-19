Sentinel Free Speech Defense Fund

Sangre de Cristo Sentinel’s existence is under threat by another lawsuit by its local competitor, Jordan Hedberg, owner/editor of the Wet Mountain Tribune.

The Sentinel, southern Colorado’s conservative, Christian weekly news source has been in business for eleven years.

George Gramlich, owner/editor of the Sentinel who works without a salary, is being sued for a second time this year by Mr. Hedberg over the Sentinel’s coverage of Hedberg’s lawsuit seeking an injunction against the Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith. Hedberg had previously obtained a Temporary Restraining Order against Sheriff Smith. Hedberg lost the lawsuit and the TRO was thrown out in October in a courtroom packed with Sheriff Smith supporters, upset about the legal costs.

Hedberg personally sued Mr. Gramlich earlier this year over comments made in the Sentinel about Hedberg activities. Gramlich settled that case in order to avoid six-figure legal costs. In return, George obtained a release of all allegations.

Then came another lawsuit against Gramlich because Gramlich described Hedberg's injunction lawsuit against the Custer County Sheriff's Office as “frivolous”, a perfectly legitimate opinion.

Gramlich cannot afford to finance another baseless lawsuit by himself. Without financial support, he will be forced to shut down the Sentinel after eight years of advocating a conservative, patriotic and Christian-world view.

Your generous contribution to our goal of $76,000 will send a strong message to the radical left. We will not be bullied by the few. Meeting this goal will save the Sentinel and free speech in our freedom loving valley.



