Sentinel Free Speech Defense Fund

Goal:
USD $76,000
Raised:
USD $2,030
Campaign funds will be received by George Gramlich
Sangre de Cristo Sentinel’s existence is under threat by another lawsuit by its local competitor, Jordan Hedberg, owner/editor of the Wet Mountain Tribune.
The Sentinel, southern Colorado’s conservative, Christian weekly news source has been in business for eleven years.
George Gramlich, owner/editor of the Sentinel who works without a salary, is being sued for a second time this year by Mr. Hedberg over the Sentinel’s coverage of Hedberg’s lawsuit seeking an injunction against the Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith. Hedberg had previously obtained a Temporary Restraining Order against Sheriff Smith. Hedberg lost the lawsuit and the TRO was thrown out in October in a courtroom packed with Sheriff Smith supporters, upset about the legal costs.
Hedberg personally sued Mr. Gramlich earlier this year over comments made in the Sentinel about Hedberg activities. Gramlich settled that case in order to avoid six-figure legal costs. In return, George obtained a release of all allegations.
Then came another lawsuit against Gramlich because Gramlich described Hedberg's injunction lawsuit against the Custer County Sheriff's Office as “frivolous”, a perfectly legitimate opinion.
Gramlich cannot afford to finance another baseless lawsuit by himself. Without financial support, he will be forced to shut down the Sentinel after eight years of advocating a conservative, patriotic and Christian-world view.
Your generous contribution to our goal of $76,000 will send a strong message to the radical left. We will not be bullied by the few. Meeting this goal will save the Sentinel and free speech in our freedom loving valley.
Chill out Chief.....teepee time.
George and his staff at the Sentinel do an amazing job! Thanks George for the interview about my book and personal testimony, hoping I can give some back for the many good things the Sentinel does for the community!
Law fare is unAmerican
Law fare is unAmerican
George, keep the faith and we’ll always try to have your back!
Glad to be able to help you in the fight for free speech. And against tyranny perpetrated by a lunatic. Feel free to edit this 🤓. Stay strong! Praying for you!!
Freedom of press: even for conservative press and opinions.
Thank you.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.