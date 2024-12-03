Send Samantha to Africa

Hi friends!

In 2021 I had begun fundraising and planned to go on a missions trip with my church, however, Gods timing is not my own. About 4 weeks before I was set to leave, one of my knees blew up, causing me to rely on crutches. There was no rhyme or reason as to why it blew, but I had sprained two ligaments in it. I had still hoped and prayed that somehow I’d be able to go, but about a week or so later my other knee blew up and also sprained ligaments. I was bound to a wheelchair for close to a month while my knees healed and my doctors tried to figure out what was going on. Thankfully we received answers and I was diagnosed with Rheumatoid arthritis plus ankylosing spondylitis as well as fibromyalgia. I was heartbroken that I had missed the trip, bitter and broken that this had happened to me and the adjustment to live with my new diagnosis was full of ups and downs. Looking back I now see that it was a blessing that it didn’t happen on my trip and that season of my life was to grow and prepare me for more. I ended up getting pregnant with my daughter a couple months after (A long awaited answered to prayer) and I have become stronger in my relationship with the lord than ever before. I believe God wanted to work on me more before sending me across the country. I have not experienced a flare up of that magnitude since and I’ve learned to listen to my body and know my limits. God has blessed me throughout this autoimmune adventure and I know that I am now physically ready for what this trip entails.

With all of that being said, I have been praying for 4 years now that God would provide me with another opportunity to go and I believe this trip is going to be blessed. If it’s not, I know that the door will be closed just as before. However, I’m walking in faith and working hard to overcome the obstacles I know I will need to hurdle before being able to go. The first of which being the funds to go. Second will be finding childcare for my kids so that my husband can still work while I’m gone and provide for our family.

Here is a little more information on what we will be doing and where.

This upcoming April 2024, it has been placed on my heart to go on a mission trip to Uganda/Tanaznia, through Parkside Church. God willing, I will be there April 2nd-17th serving. We will be ministering in Seguku Village outside Kampala as well as in Geita, Tanzania and partnering with a local pastor who is eager for us to come and serve the members of his church and community. As we arrive, some of the ministries that were expressed as needs include a medical camp, prison ministry, church ministry in the local churches as well as door to door evangelism.

I am excited to be a part of partnering with the local church to bring Christ’s love to the people of Uganda and Tanzania, and I realize I will be blessed abundantly in return.

However, as I know God is calling me to serve, I am relying on Him for strength and wisdom as I plan and raise financial support. I know all good things come from Him; for if it is His will, all will be provided. I know that I am not able to do it on my own. And as you feel called, I would be so blessed if you would consider supporting me prayerfully and/or financially.

The total cost of the trip is approximately $3,000 which I need to raise by March 15th. I am also seeking prayer partners to pray for our group, the ministries, safety, the people of Uganda and Tanzania, and the trip as a whole each day throughout the trip. If it is your heart to be a prayer partner for us, it would be a huge blessing; it takes all of us as the body of Christ. And if you feel God calling you to support me financially, please know that your gifts will be received as grace and will be used to serve those who are in need.

Thank you so much for all of your support! I am excited to share my progress as I prepare and fundraise as well as updating you when I return.





(If you would like to donate another way)

PayPal - simplyartphotography7b@gmail.com or Venmo - @simplyartphotography.

You can also send cash or checks to Samantha Long at 411 West Spring Creek, Hope ID 83836.)