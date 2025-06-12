SEND NEXT NEWS TO NATO TO STOP WORLD WAR 3

What if World War 3 wasn’t just a headline… but a plan already in motion?

What if the only thing standing between peace and global destruction… was a man with a microphone, a camera, and a mission?

Right now, global leaders are preparing to meet in The Hague for one of the most consequential NATO Summits in modern history — and President Donald J. Trump is heading into that room to change the course of world events.

But there’s a problem.

The mainstream media — from CNN to Reuters to the BBC — will be there not to report, but to frame. To spin. To manipulate. To pressure. And to lie.

They are not going to that summit to tell the truth. They’re going to enforce a narrative — one that leads to war.

And that’s exactly why we’re going.

Because if America First journalism doesn’t show up — peace doesn’t stand a chance.

We’re Gary & Evagelia Franchi — and we’ve been chosen to bring the people’s voice where no one else will. Credentialed by the White House. Cleared for NATO press coverage. Trained by experience. Fueled by faith. Backed by you.

You’ve seen us report from inside the White House briefing room — right there in the seat of power. You’ve seen us challenge the establishment, ask the hard questions, and bring America First journalism where corporate media fears to tread.

In February of 2023, we were demonetized. Suppressed. Demoralized.

But we never gave up.

And you never gave up on us.

It was only because you believed in us — when the system tried to silence us — that we fought back, rebuilt, and stood even stronger.

Now, we have the opportunity to take it to the ultimate next level.

We’ve been officially credentialed by the White House to cover President Donald J. Trump’s historic mission to the NATO Summit in The Hague — a mission that could reshape the future of peace between Russia and Ukraine… or push us closer to World War 3.

Behind closed doors, they’re not negotiating peace — they’re preparing escalation. While the media runs wall-to-wall coverage of distractions, this summit is where global alliances will decide how far they’re willing to go in Ukraine… and how much provocation they’ll unleash against Russia.

This isn’t just diplomacy. It’s a match held over gasoline.

President Trump is going to that summit to carry a different message. A message of peace through strength. A message of accountability. A message the establishment press has no interest in covering.

We’re going to carry the truth into that room — and broadcast it to millions who would otherwise never hear it.

This is a two-person embedded media mission into the heart of global decision-making.

We’ve already secured our international flights. We’ve secured our White House press credentials. We’ve registered with the NATO press team. We’ve been confirmed for lodging in the official White House press hotel. We have access to NATO’s secure media workspace. We’ve arranged childcare for our three boys while we’re overseas. We’ve hired a fill-in anchor to keep Next News Network running while we’re on assignment.

This mission is already underway — but now we need your help to carry it over the finish line.

Our total deployment cost is $25,680.30. Every dollar of that number is real. It’s documented. It’s already committed.

There is no fluff. No salaries. No perks. Just what’s required to deploy, document, broadcast, and return.

What you’re supporting is airfare, lodging, credentialing access, equipment, childcare, emergency passport turnaround, and the time and labor of two professionals with over 20 years of combined frontline media experience.

You’re not just donating — you’re deploying America First media to the front lines of one of the most consequential summits of our lifetime.

If you’ve ever asked, “Why doesn’t someone go there and tell the truth?” — this is your moment.

If you’ve ever looked at a war and wondered, “Why didn’t anyone sound the alarm before it was too late?” — we are sounding it now.

But we can only answer that call if you send us.

Every gift matters. Every share matters. And every prayer matters.

Donate today. Share this campaign. Help us stop World War 3 before it begins.

Let’s make peace louder than war.

Let’s send America First media to NATO.

Let’s go — together.





With gratitude,

Gary & Evagelia Franchi

Next News Network

White House Press Corps