Send Us! YWAM School of Worship 🙏🏻

Hi Kingdom Family 😇,

2 Timothy 1:6-7

Therefore I remind you to stir up the gift of God which is in you through the laying on of my hands. For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.

My heart 💙 has been burning 🔥 for months since I heard the Lord speak to me about attending the School of Worship at YWAM Kona!

I want to invite 💌 you into prayer and support 🙏🏻 for what God is doing in all of our lives right now and humbly ask you to consider these verses that have so stirred in my spirit…

1 Timothy 4:14

Do not neglect the gift that is in you, which was given to you by prophecy with the laying on of the hands of the eldership.

As we’ve been praying into direction about what’s next, I sense the Father’s love really discipling and disciplining me through this passage. I have actually been NEGLECTING a gift 🎁 God put inside me!!

I have been neglecting a gift Jesus bled 🩸 for me to walk in and release to His body. Wow! I repented as I realized, “Who am I to say no to what God wants to do?! He is the potter, and I am the clay.”

What gift did God put in you, my friend?

As we’ve been ministering to refugees on the mission field, I’ve come to realize how important and challenging it is to communicate, and God often uses MUSIC to bring us into UNITY!

Worship changes an atmosphere and can bypass our human reasoning - All doubts, fears, and rationality can be set aside while Jesus works through worship! In one moment of worship, the Holy Spirit can wash away and redeem years of pain and heartache 🥰

Linda and I believe God is calling us to continue on this adventure of the Great Commission and get more equipped in our call to the nations!

We want to encourage you to STIR UP the GIFT God has put in YOU! Don’t ever let fear hold you back…Jesus’ LOVE NEVER FAILS!

JESUS has been stirring up this gift of worship and intercession in me and has shown me I need to be further equipped to be a blessing with supernatural sounds!

Please consider donating a gift 🙏🏻 as the Lord leads and continue to pray with us. We faithfully believe it is fruit into your account and will bring about many harvests on the mission field 🔥😇

Currently, we feel especially called to “Island Nations” that God started to reveal to me in a vision during a prayer time at School. These regions and people groups have been especially on my heart!

Philippines 🇵🇭

New Zealand 🇳🇿

Taiwan 🇹🇼

Fiji 🇫🇯

Japan 🇯🇵

🙏 Please join me in prayer and consider sowing into this mission & worship school!

Blessings,

Nathaniel

p.s. we are currently on outreach in Germany 🇩🇪 and as I type this am currently in France 🇫🇷 ministering at the Olympics. After our time in Europe is over we will be in the Philippines 🇵🇭 & Taiwan 🇹🇼 - please keep us in your prayers. Share anything you receive from God that may encourage us and more than anything ask God what He’s doing in you during this season!