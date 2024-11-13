Please help Emily purchase and donate for IDF.

Hello Everyone, Shalom, Chaverim.

When October 7th happened, I was distraught and wanted to help in any way possible. I sent donations to different organizations but now I will go to Israel to volunteer. The plan is to help where it is needed most. I am going to Ronen Farm, first. Then I will go to Kiryat Shmona, I will go to Shanti Farm for a couple of days, and in between, I will be helping with bbq's for the soldiers etc. Now, I am seeing that our soldiers need warm clothing. On both borders it gets super cold and our soldiers need long underwear, sweaters, etc

Israel is our ancestral homeland and thus it is of paramount importance to help whereever we can. Whatever you are able to afford, $10, $15, $18 will be a great help and much appreciated. This is not for me, the soldiers need it more. I belong to Sword of Iron, a group on Facebook so you can see where and what we do. Thanks for your help! Am Israel Chai!