Juan and Rebecca’s mission to Mexico

Hello Friends and Family,



This year, in some ways, has been a tough one for Rebecca and me. We’ve not been strangers to heartache and confusion, but we’ve also witnessed and remain grateful for God’s love and faithfulness through it all. He’s steadfast, and He uses everything that we walk through. Our pastor tells us that if we know the love of Christ, we cannot keep it to ourselves. We are excited to report that we believe we’re called to love and serve as His hands and feet in Chiapas, Mexico early next year.







Now, I know what some of you are thinking: “Juan, going to Mexico? Is this just an excuse to eat tacos?” (You know Juan loves tacos!) But this trip is about so much more. Our mission is to help build a church and support the local community, sharing God’s love in a tangible way.





The cost for our portion of the trip is $2,600, and we’re reaching out to ask for your help to make this possible. Every donation, big or small, brings us closer to this mission, and we would be so grateful for your support.





To show my gratitude and commitment, I’d be more than willing to work for your donation. If you need someone to do your lawn, wash your vehicle, or even help clean your house, please let me know. I’d be honored to help in any way I can!





If you’re able to donate directly, we’ve set up a Givesendgo account where you can contribute. I will share our progress on social media and share milestone goals. Even if you can’t give financially, we’d appreciate your prayers and encouragement as we make preparations.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being part of our lives and supporting us in this endeavor.

With love and gratitude,

Juan and Rebecca Sierra







