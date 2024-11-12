Juan and Rebecca’s mission to Mexico

Goal:
USD $2,600
Raised:
USD $1,430
Campaign funds will be received by Juan Sierra Ramirez
Hello Friends and Family,
This year, in some ways, has been a tough one for Rebecca and me. We’ve not been strangers to heartache and confusion, but we’ve also witnessed and remain grateful for God’s love and faithfulness through it all. He’s steadfast, and He uses everything that we walk through. Our pastor tells us that if we know the love of Christ, we cannot keep it to ourselves. We are excited to report that we believe we’re called to love and serve as His hands and feet in Chiapas, Mexico early next year.
Now, I know what some of you are thinking: “Juan, going to Mexico? Is this just an excuse to eat tacos?” (You know Juan loves tacos!) But this trip is about so much more. Our mission is to help build a church and support the local community, sharing God’s love in a tangible way.
The cost for our portion of the trip is $2,600, and we’re reaching out to ask for your help to make this possible. Every donation, big or small, brings us closer to this mission, and we would be so grateful for your support.
To show my gratitude and commitment, I’d be more than willing to work for your donation. If you need someone to do your lawn, wash your vehicle, or even help clean your house, please let me know. I’d be honored to help in any way I can!
If you’re able to donate directly, we’ve set up a Givesendgo account where you can contribute. I will share our progress on social media and share milestone goals. Even if you can’t give financially, we’d appreciate your prayers and encouragement as we make preparations.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being part of our lives and supporting us in this endeavor.
With love and gratitude,
Juan and Rebecca Sierra
Que el viaje sea benéfico para todos
Buen viaje bendiciones
May God bless your mission! Love you guys.
God bless your mission
Glad to help
I want tacos too
God bless! Excited for you.
How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news, who proclaim peace, who bring good tidings, who proclaim salvation, who say to Zion, “Your God reigns!” —Isaiah 52:7
Praying for both of you and all whose lives you will touch as you walk in obedience to Father God's leading. Love you.
Awesome 👏🏻
November 20th, 2024
We are overjoyed to announce that our trip is now fully funded! Amen! Glory to God for His provision. We are grateful for the generosity of so many of you who have supported us. Your kindness and prayers have been a blessing beyond words.
Any additional donations we receive will now go directly toward blessing the community we’ll be serving. This could include supplies, resources, or other opportunities to meet the needs of the people in Chiapas in meaningful ways. We’ll also keep this GiveSendGo account live and updated with details about the fully funded trip and how these extra funds will be used to serve the community.
Thank you to everyone who has given, shared, or prayed for us. Your support has touched our hearts deeply, and we are so excited to see how God will use this mission for His glory.
With love and gratitude,
Juan and Rebecca Sierra
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.