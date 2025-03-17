Abused mother and children needing new start

We have a community member who was badly beaten by her ex boyfriend, she is currently hospitalized and her children are staying with family. She and her children was living with her ex boyfriend who beat her, she is in need of a place to live and we are trying to get her into a safe place. She is unable to go though the women shelter because of his mother working there and fear her location would be leaked to him. I had the Admin of what's up Seguin have partnered with her family to raise money for rent and deposit and sit up utilities. She is employed however she hasn't been able to work in the last 3 weeks due to her injuries. Please help us help this member of our community any and all donations are appreciated.