Partner with Jared and Ashley in Nicaragua

Goal:
USD $2,625
Raised:
USD $1,950
Campaign funds will be received by Seeds of Life Church
Family and Friends,
We (Jared and Ashley) will be serving in Nicaragua on a short-term mission trip through Seeds of Life Church. We leave on November 10 (Sunday) for a week.
Click here to read Jared and Ashley's support letter.
The Mission
In addition to sharing the love of Christ and bringing back what we learn to serve locally:
How You Can Support
This opportunity would not be possible without our family and friends walking alongside us.
There are three (3) crucial ways you can help as part of our support network:
Thank you in advance for partnering with us on this journey!
So encouraged by you two! I know you'll bless others on this trip! Can't wait to hear about it :)
We'll be praying for you!
We will be praying for you guys!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.