Partner with Jared and Ashley in Nicaragua

Goal:

 USD $2,625

Raised:

 USD $1,950

Family and Friends,

We (Jared and Ashley) will be serving in Nicaragua on a short-term mission trip through Seeds of Life Church. We leave on November 10 (Sunday) for a week.

Click here to read Jared and Ashley's support letter.

The Mission

In addition to sharing the love of Christ and bringing back what we learn to serve locally:

  • Building relationships with local people at Beto’s Bistro and Community Center, a healthy space where the community can fellowship together safely over a cup of coffee
  • Serving at a sustainable eco-lodge farm, El Papagayo; helping to plant avocados and pineapples and care for chickens and hens that provide sustenance for the community
  • Coordinating outpatient events at Luke’s Inn (La Posada de Lucas), an alcohol and drug rehabilitation center that addresses both the physical and spiritual needs
  • Hosting a market space called Beto’s Market where local artisans can rent a shelf to show, share, and sell their products alongside other locally sourced and made goods

How You Can Support

This opportunity would not be possible without our family and friends walking alongside us.

There are three (3) crucial ways you can help as part of our support network:

  • Give. Any amount given on this page would be so helpful and much appreciated.
  • Pray. Please pray for open hearts, spiritual protection, and excellent fellowship with the people of Masatepe. Your prayers can be added to this page.
  • Share. Please share this page with your family and friends. Thank you!

Thank you in advance for partnering with us on this journey!

Recent Donations
Chaeri
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

So encouraged by you two! I know you'll bless others on this trip! Can't wait to hear about it :)

Wayne Marguerite Sonoda
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Helen Cheung
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Chow Luo Family
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Victor Terri Wong
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

We'll be praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We will be praying for you guys!

