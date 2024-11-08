Partner with Jared and Ashley in Nicaragua

Family and Friends,

We (Jared and Ashley) will be serving in Nicaragua on a short-term mission trip through Seeds of Life Church. We leave on November 10 (Sunday) for a week.

Click here to read Jared and Ashley's support letter.

The Mission

In addition to sharing the love of Christ and bringing back what we learn to serve locally:

Building relationships with local people at Beto’s Bistro and Community Center, a healthy space where the community can fellowship together safely over a cup of coffee

How You Can Support

This opportunity would not be possible without our family and friends walking alongside us.

There are three (3) crucial ways you can help as part of our support network:

Give. Any amount given on this page would be so helpful and much appreciated.

Any amount given on this page would be so helpful and much appreciated. Pray. Please pray for open hearts, spiritual protection, and excellent fellowship with the people of Masatepe. Your prayers can be added to this page.

Please pray for open hearts, spiritual protection, and excellent fellowship with the people of Masatepe. Your prayers can be added to this page. Share. Please share this page with your family and friends. Thank you!

Thank you in advance for partnering with us on this journey!