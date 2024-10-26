Campaign Image

Secrest Family Bereavement

Campaign created by Shane Filer

Campaign funds will be received by Shane Filer

Secrest Family Bereavement

We are all still in shock and heartbroken after the unexpected & tragic death of my wife Jenn’s Dad (Dave Secrest, age 68). Many people have asked how they can best love and support our family (especially Jenn’s Mom Karen Secrest!)

I decided the best/most practical way to bless Karen (and SURPRISE her!) was to set up a bereavement fund.

A giving link has been created at www.givesendgo.com/SecrestBereavement. 

Both Dave and Karen were always the ones so generously GIVING everyone both their time and money! As she grieves, picks up the pieces and tries to recalibrate her life without her husband, we would love for Karen to be on the RECEIVING end of the blessing this time!

We are all so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love, support and prayers our entire family has received these past 2 weeks. Thank you!


Recent Donations
Show:
Bill Sharon and Amie
1 month ago

We share your grief. We loved being with Dave. The only comfort we have is that his day of entering heaven was appointed by God and we will see him again. We will miss him. We love you all!

May family
2 months ago

Praying for you all during this incredibly difficult time. Dave was truly a bright light and we are so very sorry for his loss. He has left a beautiful legacy behind in your amazing family. Love and prayers, The May's

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Much love to all the Secrests during this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

We love you all so much and are holding you all tightly in love and prayer at this hard and sad time. May each of you hold fast to the hope of our Lord Jesus, trusting that Dave is more alive now in God‘s presence than we could ever even begin to imagine! Our love and prayers always, Sylane and Tim

Linette Rainville
2 months ago

Surrounding your family with LOVE and PRAYERS!! xoxo

Marjorie Yost
2 months ago

Sending sympathy and prayers.

Sharon Fiala
2 months ago

My sympathy at your great loss!

Dith - and the Nathaniels
2 months ago

Hugs and prayers and so much love. Love you all so much …our door is always open if you need a getaway. He was the only one who called me Dith and it will remain that way …. He was the best!!! I know he is singing and dancing with Jesus- but dang, it doesn’t make sense this side of Heaven. His crown’s will be many. Love and continued prayers as you navigate this new normal.Hugs upon hugs!

Mark Rehak
2 months ago

Our deepest sympathy. Prayers for comfort for all who loves him.

Sheryl Vasso
2 months ago

I love you all! I'm rejoicing Dave is with the Lord, but grieve with all of us as we journey through life without Dave this side of glory.

Beth Kingeter
2 months ago

So sorry for your loss. Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Sad for your loss. Praying you find comfort in the Resurrection and the Life.

Hackman family
2 months ago

We love you Secrest family. We don't understand why God took Dave home, but his reunions in heaven are sweet. May God immerse you in his peace as you navigate this world until the day you will all be reunited at Jesus' feet.

Jorge Family
2 months ago

Please know our hearts and prayers are with you! Love, The Jorge Family

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Sending thoughts and positive vibes at this difficult time. Its so sad to lose someone so early. Wishing his family and friends peace and strength.

The Lone Wolfs
2 months ago

We are sending our prayers and well wishes at this most difficult time. Our thoughts are with you and all your loved ones. Sincerely, Jeremy, David, Paul and Brett(Friends of Shane)

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo