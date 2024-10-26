Secrest Family Bereavement

Campaign funds will be received by Shane Filer
We are all still in shock and heartbroken after the unexpected & tragic death of my wife Jenn’s Dad (Dave Secrest, age 68). Many people have asked how they can best love and support our family (especially Jenn’s Mom Karen Secrest!)
I decided the best/most practical way to bless Karen (and SURPRISE her!) was to set up a bereavement fund.
A giving link has been created at www.givesendgo.com/SecrestBereavement.
Both Dave and Karen were always the ones so generously GIVING everyone both their time and money! As she grieves, picks up the pieces and tries to recalibrate her life without her husband, we would love for Karen to be on the RECEIVING end of the blessing this time!
We are all so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love, support and prayers our entire family has received these past 2 weeks. Thank you!
We share your grief. We loved being with Dave. The only comfort we have is that his day of entering heaven was appointed by God and we will see him again. We will miss him. We love you all!
Praying for you all during this incredibly difficult time. Dave was truly a bright light and we are so very sorry for his loss. He has left a beautiful legacy behind in your amazing family. Love and prayers, The May's
Much love to all the Secrests during this difficult time.
We love you all so much and are holding you all tightly in love and prayer at this hard and sad time. May each of you hold fast to the hope of our Lord Jesus, trusting that Dave is more alive now in God‘s presence than we could ever even begin to imagine! Our love and prayers always, Sylane and Tim
Surrounding your family with LOVE and PRAYERS!! xoxo
Sending sympathy and prayers.
My sympathy at your great loss!
Hugs and prayers and so much love. Love you all so much …our door is always open if you need a getaway. He was the only one who called me Dith and it will remain that way …. He was the best!!! I know he is singing and dancing with Jesus- but dang, it doesn’t make sense this side of Heaven. His crown’s will be many. Love and continued prayers as you navigate this new normal.Hugs upon hugs!
Our deepest sympathy. Prayers for comfort for all who loves him.
I love you all! I'm rejoicing Dave is with the Lord, but grieve with all of us as we journey through life without Dave this side of glory.
So sorry for your loss. Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Sad for your loss. Praying you find comfort in the Resurrection and the Life.
We love you Secrest family. We don't understand why God took Dave home, but his reunions in heaven are sweet. May God immerse you in his peace as you navigate this world until the day you will all be reunited at Jesus' feet.
Please know our hearts and prayers are with you! Love, The Jorge Family
Sending thoughts and positive vibes at this difficult time. Its so sad to lose someone so early. Wishing his family and friends peace and strength.
We are sending our prayers and well wishes at this most difficult time. Our thoughts are with you and all your loved ones. Sincerely, Jeremy, David, Paul and Brett(Friends of Shane)
