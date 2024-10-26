Secrest Family Bereavement

We are all still in shock and heartbroken after the unexpected & tragic death of my wife Jenn’s Dad (Dave Secrest, age 68). Many people have asked how they can best love and support our family (especially Jenn’s Mom Karen Secrest!)

I decided the best/most practical way to bless Karen (and SURPRISE her!) was to set up a bereavement fund.

A giving link has been created at www.givesendgo.com/SecrestBereavement.

Both Dave and Karen were always the ones so generously GIVING everyone both their time and money! As she grieves, picks up the pieces and tries to recalibrate her life without her husband, we would love for Karen to be on the RECEIVING end of the blessing this time!



We are all so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love, support and prayers our entire family has received these past 2 weeks. Thank you!





