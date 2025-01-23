Supporting The Gomez Family

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $110
On January 19th we suffered the loss of our son Sebastian Andres Gomez born at 18 weeks.
Obviously as parents you dream of all the millstones and plans you’ll have with your child but having to say goodbye and plan a funeral is never on the list
we come humbly and ask that you assist us in celebrating our sons short life and giving him a beautiful send off because it truly is the only thing we get to do for him this side of heaven.
Please lift us in your prayers and thank you for being willing to bless perfect strangers
I am so grateful to everyone in this group
Thank you
Praying for you at this hard time. Let God give you comfort and strength.
So sorry for the loss of your sweet boy! Praying for you!
