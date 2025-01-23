Supporting The Gomez Family

On January 19th we suffered the loss of our son Sebastian Andres Gomez born at 18 weeks.

Obviously as parents you dream of all the millstones and plans you’ll have with your child but having to say goodbye and plan a funeral is never on the list

we come humbly and ask that you assist us in celebrating our sons short life and giving him a beautiful send off because it truly is the only thing we get to do for him this side of heaven.

Please lift us in your prayers and thank you for being willing to bless perfect strangers

I am so grateful to everyone in this group

Thank you