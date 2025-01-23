Campaign Image

Supporting The Gomez Family

 USD $2,000

 USD $110

Campaign created by Erika Gomez

Supporting The Gomez Family

On January 19th we suffered the loss of our son Sebastian Andres Gomez born at 18 weeks. 

Obviously as parents you dream of all the millstones and plans you’ll have with your child but having to say goodbye and plan a funeral is never on the list 

we come humbly and ask that you assist us in celebrating our sons short life and giving him a beautiful send off because it truly is the only thing we get to do for him this side of heaven. 

Please lift us in your prayers and thank you for being willing to bless perfect strangers 

I am so grateful to everyone in this group

Thank you 

Praying for you at this hard time. Let God give you comfort and strength.

Praying for You
So sorry for the loss of your sweet boy! Praying for you!

