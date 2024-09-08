The Beat Goes On! Sean's Heart Fund

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $39,850
Campaign funds will be received by Adam Cassidy
In July 2023, my brother-in-law, Sean Pinegar, collapsed on the jiu jitsu mat due to a sudden cardiac event (ventricular tachycardia). It was a terrifying moment—one that nearly took his life. A few shocks to his heart in the ER and an extended hospital stay later, Sean returned home with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). We thought the worst was behind us.
Fast forward to August 2024, Sean suffered another cardiac episode. This time, not even the ICD could keep his heart in rhythm. Despite undergoing an ablation and being put on strong IV medications, his medical team is struggling to stabilize his condition. Now, Sean is facing the unthinkable: he needs a heart transplant.
Sean is still in his 30s, and while there's never an easy age for something as serious as a heart transplant, this situation feels especially difficult. There was nothing he could have done to prevent this as the underlying cause is genetic in nature.
Sean’s world revolves around his wife, Brittany, and their two young sons, Lincoln (7) and Levi (2). While our families, churches, and friends have rallied around them, the road ahead is daunting. The reality of a heart transplant is nothing short of life-altering—physically, emotionally, and financially.
We’re asking for prayers and support as Sean and his family navigate this incredibly difficult journey. This fundraiser is dedicated to easing the burden of mounting medical expenses and helping them meet their everyday needs during this uncertain time.
If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at 402-616-2355. Every bit of support counts, and we are grateful for any help you can provide.
We love you, Sean! Your life is a gift to many people.
Keep on keeping on, friend!
I’m a dog walker, bump into your Aunt Cathy quite a bit & we’ll walk our packs together. She keeps talking about you as I get to know your dog Franky. I really hope you get your heart.
Keep your head up! My thoughts are with you and your family!
Wishing you a speedy recovery!
Sean - am looking forward to talking product again with you soon!
Sending prayers and love for all.
You've got this.
We love you, Sean. Stay strong. Brighter days are coming.
Continued prayers for everyone!!
Sean, you're a warrior! Signed, your LMNA buddy
I have and will continue to pray for you all you are in the best of care with our Lord Jesus
Thinking of you and wishing you a speedy recovery.
Sean - may the beat go on and on and on. Keep building your strength one step and one day at a time. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Let's go!! Beth
Thinking of you, Sean! So happy to see you're surrounded by a wonderful support network of loving family, friends and colleagues.
Lots of prayers for the whole family.
All the best to you and your family!
December 10th, 2024
Hello! As I approach three months post-transplant, I wanted to share one more update before we close out the year.
I’m thrilled to report that my recovery is going really well! No major setbacks or rejection issues have come up. I did face a couple of minor challenges, though. One was a medication side effect that took a few weeks to pinpoint. Once identified, my doctors switched me to a new medication, and things have been much smoother since then. The other was a precaution related to my sternum. My surgeon decided to extend my restrictions by an extra month, which has delayed the lifting of certain limitations—but it’s all part of ensuring the best long-term outcome.
My new heart is performing beautifully! Echos, labs, and biopsies have all looked fantastic. This heart is so strong and efficient that it’s been a bit of an adjustment. I went from an underperforming heart that made me lightheaded to a heart so vigorous I can feel my pulse in my fingertips while walking on the treadmill—an amazing change!
One of the more unusual adjustments has been the "denervated" nature of my new heart. Unlike the heart you're born with, which is connected to the brain via the vagus nerve, transplanted hearts operate differently due to the vagus nerve being severed as part of the procedure. Transplanted hearts speed up and slow down based on hormonal signals like adrenaline rather than direct nerve signals. This means there’s a slight delay in response. For example, when I wake up after falling asleep in the basement then climb two flights of stairs to my bedroom, I feel a bit winded because my heart is still beating as if I'm asleep. By the time I've settle into bed, my heart suddenly catches up and beats like it thinks I'm still climbing stairs!
I’m now one-third of the way through cardiac rehab. The team is pushing me as much as they can within the guidelines and my surgeon's restrictions. My current workouts include air biking (the tougher part) and walking on the treadmill. In January, I’ll get the green light to start jogging, which I’ll focus on during the final stretch of rehab. Between sessions, I’ve been staying active with outdoor walks and treadmill time.
Yesterday’s visit with my surgeon brought great news! My sternum is healing well, and my weight restriction has been increased from 10 lbs to 25 lbs. Best of all, I was finally able to pick up my 2-year-old son, Levi, for the first time in over four months—it was such a special moment! In another month, I’ll be cleared to jog, get a massage, have my movement and weight restrictions lifted, and feel much closer to "normal" again.
Thank you so much for your ongoing support—it means the world to me and my family!
September 30th, 2024
Good Afternoon - It's been a few days since Adam Cassidy's last update on my transplant journey, and I have so much to share.
First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported my family and me through my heart transplant journey. This has undoubtedly been the toughest challenge we've ever faced, but your overwhelming support has made it so much more bearable. From heartfelt words of encouragement to generous donations, help with house chores, gifts for my kids, and taking care of them so my wife could spend time with me—the outpouring of love has been incredible. You have shown us a level of care and kindness that has forever changed us. I am eternally grateful and promise to pay it forward every chance I get.
I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Nebraska Medicine for the amazing medical team taking care of me. While Nebraska is known for our steaks and the College World Series, it's also renowned in the medical field for cardiac care, including heart transplants. I couldn't have asked for a better team.
I've been home recovering for a few days now, and it feels so good to be back after a month in the hospital. Many are surprised I'm already home, but if you saw the effort I put in to be discharged, you'd understand. My two young boys needed their dad, and that motivated me to get up and walk as much as possible. When I first started walking post-surgery, I was on oxygen and using a walker—walking 20 feet was exhausting. But I believed every walk would get easier, and I pushed myself to go further each time. Eventually, I weaned off the oxygen and set aside the walker. I even convinced the physical therapist to let me try stairs! It became clear I had built enough strength to continue my recovery at home with my family.
While I'm getting stronger every day, I have a road ahead. Being intubated resulted in losing my voice and trouble swallowing liquids. I'm receiving therapy to overcome this, but it will take time. I'm also walking as much as I can, despite the pain from surgery. Stairs are still tough, but my house has many, helping me build strength. Pending the surgeon's approval, I hope to start the next phase of cardiac rehab in about a month. I'm also seeing a therapist to help process everything—it's still surreal how quickly it all unfolded.
As a transplant patient, I'm now immunocompromised, which puts me at high risk of infection. For the first three months, I have to isolate at home. My amazing family sanitized our basement, turning it into my safe place when anyone isn't feeling well. It was useful right away, as my 2-year-old caught a cold the day I returned.
For now I will continue to focus on rest and recovery. In practice that means spending time reading books to my kids and building lego sets!
Sean
September 23rd, 2024
Good Morning -
Folks, brace yourselves because Sean is officially turning into a human hurricane! He’s been walking up a storm—so much so that he’s put Fitbit out of business! Just this morning, he conquered a whopping 18 stairs, and rumor has it the stairwell is still recovering.
Breaking news: Sean has booted his oxygen tank and is now flaunting his lung power like a pro. His nurse dared him to ditch the walker, and guess what? Sean rose to the challenge like a Rocky montage, leaving the walker in the dust (we’re still trying to catch up). Now, I’m not saying he’s ready to run a marathon (yet), but his determination to be home with his family is making him an overachiever in the hospital Olympics! They’ve got orders to move him out of the critical care suite and into a step-down unit, but we think he’s just waiting for them to roll out the red carpet. With his IV meds a thing of the past, they're talking about sending him to a rehab facility like Madonna, where he’ll probably teach a few classes on how to be a 38-year-old superhero.
In short, Sean is making ridiculous progress, and we’re all just trying to keep up with this medical marvel. Stay tuned for the next episode of “Sean vs. Recovery: The Comeback King!”
In other news, the Pinegar Basement Suite is officially Dad Ready! Thanks to quite a lot of help and supervision from Lincoln, Sean's future isolation pad is now a five-star retreat. We don’t know when he’s coming home yet, but, we’re ALL READY for it. Here's the breakdown of yesterday's epic room renovation:
- Television: Installed and ready to receive all the finest channels. Lincoln, our quality assurance expert, insisted we watch a show—strictly to ensure it meets Dad’s high standards, of course. (Spoiler alert: it passed with flying colors after some extensive “testing.”)
- Dresser: Assembled and standing tall, ready to hold all of Sean’s essentials and then some. Lincoln wanted to fill it with toys for "moral support," but we assured him socks and shirts would do for now.
- Bed: Made to perfection, with hospital corners so sharp they could cut glass. Lincoln also bounced on it a few times—you know, just to check the mattress quality. If it's good enough for Lincoln, it's good enough for anyone!
- Air Filtration System: Running like a charm. We even considered adding a disco ball to turn this isolation room into “Club Clean Air,” but decided against it for now (pending Sean’s approval).
So there you have it—Sean's recovery suite is ready for action, complete with a kid-approved entertainment system. We’re confident that Sean will find it the perfect spot to rest, relax, and maybe catch up on some Netflix, if he hasn't finished it already.
September 20th, 2024
Sean's spirits remain high, and he’s determined to stay active despite the challenges. There was concern about possible vocal cord paralysis, but thankfully, that’s not the case. Although his voice remains weak, it's expected to improve gradually. While Sean is motivated, he’s understandably frustrated by his current physical weakness.
We ask for specific prayers for his lungs, as there is still a significant amount of fluid in and around them. His medical team is actively working to resolve this issue. He continues to receive intensive heart medication via IV, which he’ll remain on for a few more days as his team works diligently to strengthen his heart.
On a brighter note, Lincoln was able to visit Sean today. And though we’re not sure where Lincoln got that Buc-ee's’s cup, we’re hoping it’s a sign that one will open in Omaha soon—Sean and I would be loyal customers for those brisket sandwiches!
On another note, I had the chance to visit Lindsay and Brittany’s grandmother, Dee Jenkins, during the lunch hour today. She’s recovering well from her recent surgery and was in great spirits, reminiscing about her grandkids and great-grandchildren. It was great to see her and Georgia.
Thank you all for your continued prayers and support; they mean everything to the Pinegars!
September 20th, 2024
We've seen remarkable progress with Sean today, and we are deeply grateful for it. He texted me late this morning, and I had the opportunity to check in on him. Our conversation left me truly encouraged. Sean has taken two walks today, a significant milestone given his current recovery. He shared just how exhausting it has been to teach himself to walk again, highlighting the intense effort involved. In his words, “walking 20 feet today feels like my version of the 50 Mile March this year.”
UNMC will be presenting on his heart transplant at an upcoming medical conference due to its highly unusual nature—specifically focusing on the effects of Amiodarone (an antiarrhythmic drug Sean was taking pre-surgery) during the transplantation process.
LivePerson, the company Sean works for, has continued to go above and beyond to support Sean and his family. Many of their associates have been very generous monetarily, and Dan Sincavage has played a key role in coordinating their efforts. The Pinegars, along with Lindsay and I, are incredibly grateful for their unwavering support.
September 19th, 2024
Sean and Brittany shared another day together today, as Sean bravely faces the ongoing challenges from the extended sedation. The level of his illness and his extended sedation have impacted every major bodily system.
A nurse told us that each day in the critical care unit results in 5 days of needed recovery. Sean is still in the critical care unit and will be there for several more days.
Despite the hurdles, we are encouraged by his progress—today, he was able to stand (with lots of support) and lift his feet when prompted.
Though the road to recovery is still very long, we’re taking it step by step, celebrating every victory along the way.
Thank you for your unwavering support of the Pinegar family!
September 18th, 2024
Today has been the best day we've had in weeks! This morning, Sean was able to come out of sedation and has been making steady progress all day. He even enjoyed a few popsicles and spoke at length with Brittany! Though he's still quite weak and remains in the ICU, these are such positive signs of recovery.
While he still can't accept visitors, we were blessed to get permission for Sean & Brittany’s boys to visit him late this evening. If you look closely, you’ll see Sean giving us a thumbs-up.
Now it’s time for Sean to rest, heal, and prepare for physical therapy. We can’t thank you all enough for your continued prayers and support during this journey.
Praise the Lord!
September 16th, 2024
Catching up on some updates here - multiple updates below, starting with the newest and moving to the oldest.
Pinegar Family Update - September 16, 2024 - 6:41 AM
Sean’s minor post-surgery complications have resolved, and the team will begin reducing the left ventricle pump’s function this morning to test his response. If all goes well, they’ll remove it around noon.
Brittany got some rest, and the boys are spending the day with friends. Thank you for your continued support and prayers.
September 15, 2024 - 8:31 PM
The procedure was successful. The surgeon reported that Sean’s heart looks “dramatically better” and “near normal.” Sean is now in the ICU, and despite a few minor complications, the team is managing well.
September 15, 2024 - 2:00 PM
Sean is undergoing the chest closure procedure, which will take about four hours. This is a significant step forward.
September 15, 2024 - 6:30 AM Good Morning,
Yesterday was tough, but last night brought hopeful news. Sean’s new heart is sluggish, which was expected due to pre-transplant medications. He was on bypass and transitioned to ECMO, remaining sedated. The plan is to close his chest today at 2 PM.
Thank you for your prayers for Sean, Brittany, and the team.
September 15th, 2024
Yesterday afternoon was rough. Honestly, many of us found our thoughts drifting to some dark places. Flatly, Sean isn't out of the woods yet—he still has a long road ahead today. However, last night brought some hopeful news. Late in the evening, the surgeon came out to speak with Brittany. Sean's new heart was sluggish, which was somewhat expected as part of the transplant, but it was more pronounced than the doctors anticipated, due to Sean's pre-transplant medication regimen. Thankfully, they believe this will improve as the meds continue to wear off.
Sean was on bypass for several hours and transitioned to ECMO by mid-afternoon. He remains deeply sedated. If all goes well today, the plan is to close his chest at 2pm today (Sunday, 15 September).
The surgeon, Dr. Anthony Castleberry, is a Duke grad (I got my undergrad from the UNC system), but I’m really trying not to hold that against him! Jokes aside, please keep Dr. Castleberry and the entire team in your prayers.
I've been texting Sean off and on over the last 24 hours, just so that he's got some humor, encouragement, and love to wake up to the first time he checks his phone. If you feel like it, shoot him a note, some humor, or just a simple "Adam is the better looking brother."
More updates to come later today.
September 14th, 2024
Sean went back at about 3am, as planned. All lines and supporting devices were placed; there was a brief but expected wait for the donor heart to arrive and be tested. The surgery started around 0530 this morning.
So far, so good.
September 14th, 2024
Sean Pinegar has a viable heart for his transplant! He got the call late this afternoon, and surgery is scheduled for tomorrow morning starting around 3 AM! Due to all the moving pieces with the donor, transportation, and Sean, the exact start time is flexible—but if all goes well, it'll happen at some point tomorrow morning.
I got to meet the surgeon and be in the room as he went over the last minute details - I have complete faith in him, and the entire medical team. Sean is in very good hands.
The surgery will likely take most of the day tomorrow (Saturday, 14 September), and his recovery will stretch well into Sunday (15 September). I’ll do my best to keep everyone updated here, but if you have any specific questions, feel free to reach out to me directly (email, cell, messenger, etc.).
The biggest need right now is PRAYER! Please join us in lifting Sean up for a smooth surgery, strength for his recovery, and peace for the family.
Adam Cassidy
402-616-2355
September 12th, 2024
Yesterday (Wednesday, 11 September) was a significant day for Sean. He finally cleared all the necessary tests and is now officially listed as 'Status 2' on the transplant list, meaning he's hospitalized with severe ventricular arrhythmias, requiring a heart in the short term. The statuses range from 1 (most critical) to 6 (stable, not hospitalized).
With his high priority, he likely won’t have to wait long for a viable heart. Now that he’s cleared all the testing, he’s ready for the next step.
Thank you for your continued prayers and support for him, Brittany, and their boys.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.