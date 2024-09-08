The Beat Goes On! Sean's Heart Fund

In July 2023, my brother-in-law, Sean Pinegar, collapsed on the jiu jitsu mat due to a sudden cardiac event (ventricular tachycardia). It was a terrifying moment—one that nearly took his life. A few shocks to his heart in the ER and an extended hospital stay later, Sean returned home with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). We thought the worst was behind us.

Fast forward to August 2024, Sean suffered another cardiac episode. This time, not even the ICD could keep his heart in rhythm. Despite undergoing an ablation and being put on strong IV medications, his medical team is struggling to stabilize his condition. Now, Sean is facing the unthinkable: he needs a heart transplant.

Sean is still in his 30s, and while there's never an easy age for something as serious as a heart transplant, this situation feels especially difficult. There was nothing he could have done to prevent this as the underlying cause is genetic in nature.

Sean’s world revolves around his wife, Brittany, and their two young sons, Lincoln (7) and Levi (2). While our families, churches, and friends have rallied around them, the road ahead is daunting. The reality of a heart transplant is nothing short of life-altering—physically, emotionally, and financially.

We’re asking for prayers and support as Sean and his family navigate this incredibly difficult journey. This fundraiser is dedicated to easing the burden of mounting medical expenses and helping them meet their everyday needs during this uncertain time.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at 402-616-2355. Every bit of support counts, and we are grateful for any help you can provide.



