Support Sean Erik Maxwell Family

Sean Erik Maxwell, dearly loved son of Ellen & Bill, brother of Jami & Cody, husband of Tara, father of Aiden & Piper, and friend to all who knew him, died on Friday June 20, 2025.

It is nearly impossible to picture Sean in your mind without imagining him mid-laugh. This is not to say that he wasn’t a man capable of serious contemplation, of hard work, or deeply held faith. To know Sean is to know he was, without question, all of those things. But he was also just FUNNY. He was quick with a lovingly teasing joke, a hilarious aside, a story that could make you laugh out loud. Sean was always able to find the humor in whatever room he was in.
Sean was an incredible cook, a dedicated athlete, an avid movie buff, and truly one of the kindest people ever. He listened without judgment, shared without embarrassment, and showed up honestly. He brought his whole self to whatever task was in front of him, whether that was preparing a sermon, cooking a gourmet dinner, or playing a game with the kids. Sean understood better than most that life can be complicated, hard, and heavy. Be he also chose to not only see the glass as half full, but to try and fill it to the brim.

Sean was proud to minister to the congregation at First Baptist Church of Chickamauga. One of the last sermons he ever gave, before his health forced him to step away from the pulpit, was about loyalty. He closed that message by pointing out the distractions we all face in our daily lives, and imploring us to make sure those distractions didn’t pull our focus away from our true priorities. Sean Maxwell was a man who focused on the priorities that mattered.
When sudden-onset epilepsy and a cascade of complications wreaked havoc on Sean’s previously remarkable health, his brain and body needed to be closer to home, needed quiet, needed so much rest. It meant Sean could no longer do so much of what brought him joy. But despite what illness robbed from Sean, he was always able to hold tight to the love of his family.

Sean loved big, and none more than Tara, Aiden, and Piper. There was genuinely nothing that made him happier than being Tara’s husband and Piper and Aiden’s dad. He delighted in telling people how he’d been in love with Tara since seventh grade, and every conversation about his kids made it clear that he was so proud of the people Aiden and Piper already are and are continuing to become.

Sean was such an easy person to love. He will be missed by basically everyone who ever received the gift of knowing him, but particularly by his family, both born and chosen. Sean was a bright light and our world will forever be a little dimmer without him.

The Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, June 30, 2025, at First Baptist Church of Chickamauga, with Pastor Michael Barrett officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday and from 12:00 noon until the funeral on Monday at the church. A family interment service will follow in Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

Donations in honor of Sean’s extraordinary life may be made to TVFCU or First Baptist Church of Chickamauga, c/o Tara Maxwell, to support the future education of his beloved children.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-J. Avery Bryan Chapel.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Carolyn Brooks
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

So sorry for your loss.

Charles J Ezell
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Hope this helps. Charlie

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

God Bless

SARichardson
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Deepest sympathy on the loss of a wonderful son, husband & father. From a member of the Viva Barnes community.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Brothers and sisters caring in the name of Christ and his kingdom

Cheryl
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Haley
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Sending love and prayers your way. ❤️

Andy and Jessica Jensen
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Thoughts and prayers to Bob, Cody, and all the Barnes & Maxwell family.

Keith Anthony
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Wishing you strength during this time of grief.

Cofman Family
$ 72.00 USD
15 days ago

We extend our deepest condolences to the family, may you find peace and comfort from your joyful memories of him. Robert is how I learned about his passing and wanted to give something to the family. This is quadruple Chai coming from each member of my family. G*d Bless and best wishes to you.

Ruth Lowell
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

Thinking of you- God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Prayers from the VivaBarnes community.

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
16 days ago

Rest in peace Sean! Offering my condolences to his wife, kids, friends and family.

Jules
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Prayers for Sean’s wife and children are pouring out to the God of all comfort who owns the cattle on a thousand hills (King David) and is called Wonderful Counselor. Sean’s God will provide for his little lambs—I am sure of that. Sean’s prayers for his children remain before God and rise up as incense to him (see Revelation). With love from VivaBarnes Locals community❤️❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Prayers for family and friends. May Sean's memory always be a light in your lives.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

