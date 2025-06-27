Support Sean Erik Maxwell Family

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $11,753
Campaign funds will be received by Ellen Dodrill
Sean Erik Maxwell, dearly loved son of Ellen & Bill, brother of Jami & Cody, husband of Tara, father of Aiden & Piper, and friend to all who knew him, died on Friday June 20, 2025.
So sorry for your loss.
Hope this helps. Charlie
God Bless
Deepest sympathy on the loss of a wonderful son, husband & father. From a member of the Viva Barnes community.
Brothers and sisters caring in the name of Christ and his kingdom
Sending love and prayers your way. ❤️
Thoughts and prayers to Bob, Cody, and all the Barnes & Maxwell family.
Wishing you strength during this time of grief.
We extend our deepest condolences to the family, may you find peace and comfort from your joyful memories of him. Robert is how I learned about his passing and wanted to give something to the family. This is quadruple Chai coming from each member of my family. G*d Bless and best wishes to you.
Thinking of you- God Bless
Prayers from the VivaBarnes community.
Rest in peace Sean! Offering my condolences to his wife, kids, friends and family.
Prayers for Sean’s wife and children are pouring out to the God of all comfort who owns the cattle on a thousand hills (King David) and is called Wonderful Counselor. Sean’s God will provide for his little lambs—I am sure of that. Sean’s prayers for his children remain before God and rise up as incense to him (see Revelation). With love from VivaBarnes Locals community❤️❤️
Prayers for family and friends. May Sean's memory always be a light in your lives.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.