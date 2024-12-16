Shane Seagraves Medical Expenses

Raised:
USD $3,920
Campaign funds will be received by Misty Dunham
Help Shane Seagraves fight cancer.
Shane is no stranger to a challenge - he's been pushing himself in the gym for decades. As a competitive bodybuilder, he's conquered his own personal challenges and found help in the Lord, coaching and encouraging others to do the same. Now he needs help with his biggest challenge yet - cancer.
Shane is hospitalized, battling side effects of this disease and surgery. Only able to have liquids, he is still fighting - let's help him win this fight and show him the support he's always encouraged us with.
Bless you
Prayers for you and your family.
Keep fighting brother you're not done yet!
Get well Shane!!
Harvey’s Gym member
You don’t know me but I see you in the gym all the time man. Those weights ain’t gonna lift themselves you got this big dawg. We’re here for you and know you’ll conquer this battle.
Keep fighting! Love you man!
Stay strong and fight this! Praying for you!
Shane, thank you for the endless encouragement and motivation. Prayers for you! Keep fighting!
Praying for you!
For the most kind, encouraging, and uplifting warrior.
Hey Brother, sending many prayers. You gotta pull through this and fight back as we still owe each other one more time on stage as a rubber match. All the prayers in the world!
