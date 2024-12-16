Shane Seagraves Medical Expenses

Help Shane Seagraves fight cancer.

Shane is no stranger to a challenge - he's been pushing himself in the gym for decades. As a competitive bodybuilder, he's conquered his own personal challenges and found help in the Lord, coaching and encouraging others to do the same. Now he needs help with his biggest challenge yet - cancer.

Shane is hospitalized, battling side effects of this disease and surgery. Only able to have liquids, he is still fighting - let's help him win this fight and show him the support he's always encouraged us with.