Shane Seagraves Medical Expenses

 USD $3,920

Campaign created by Shelli Tharrett

Campaign funds will be received by Misty Dunham

Shane Seagraves Medical Expenses

Help Shane Seagraves fight cancer.

Shane is no stranger to a challenge - he's been pushing himself in the gym for decades. As a competitive bodybuilder, he's conquered his own personal challenges and found help in the Lord, coaching and encouraging others to do the same. Now he needs help with his biggest challenge yet - cancer.

Shane is hospitalized, battling side effects of this disease and surgery. Only able to have liquids, he is still fighting - let's help him win this fight and show him the support he's always encouraged us with.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

Bless you

Carrie
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Prayers for you and your family.

Steve Mencer
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Keep fighting brother you're not done yet!

Kris Fish
$ 500.00 USD
19 days ago

Brad Anderson
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Get well Shane!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Harvey’s Gym member

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Rick Hones
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Zackery Spradley
$ 15.00 USD
22 days ago

You don’t know me but I see you in the gym all the time man. Those weights ain’t gonna lift themselves you got this big dawg. We’re here for you and know you’ll conquer this battle.

Andy Harvey
$ 1000.00 USD
23 days ago

Keep fighting! Love you man!

Leah
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Stay strong and fight this! Praying for you!

Shasta Beaty
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Shane, thank you for the endless encouragement and motivation. Prayers for you! Keep fighting!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for you!

Paco
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Gretchen Shelton
$ 15.00 USD
27 days ago

Curt Jr Dennis
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Steve and Jessica
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

For the most kind, encouraging, and uplifting warrior.

Vania Auguste
$ 75.00 USD
27 days ago

Brooke Villazon
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Fit and Blue
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Hey Brother, sending many prayers. You gotta pull through this and fight back as we still owe each other one more time on stage as a rubber match. All the prayers in the world!

