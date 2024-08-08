Help Scott Esk get urgent cancer care

My boyfriend Scott Esk was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022. Of course, this was devastating to us, and since then, Scott underwent major surgery to remove the tumor in the beginning end of his colon. We wished to take care of the tumor with natural therapy, and unfortunately, the tumor grew despite our efforts, and had we not had it surgically removed, it would have completely blocked Scott’s digestion. During the surgery Scott was forced to undergo, the surgeon took a biopsy of his liver, and it was found that the cancer had spread to his liver. Several CAT scans were done, and each time, it was more bad news. We had entrusted Scott’s cancer care to some naturopaths in Texas, and those naturopaths had Scott taking amygdalin, which was highly touted in the classic book World without Cancer, 1st written in 1974, and then was re-copyrighted in 1997 and again in 2011 to include updated success stories. It’s also available as a video on Rumble by that same name. It USED to be readily available at Youtube, but remember, Youtube is owned by Google, and we imagine they didn’t like that the FDA is not “white-washed” in the video, so for that or whatever in the world other reasons, they censored it and made it very difficult to find. SHAME ON THEM!!!Scott has been a loving husband and father to his family, with 3 sons and 2 grandbabies. He is used to being very active, has been riding bicycle most of the days of every week, and has made several trips each year to the Wichita Mountains in southwest Oklahoma, and has climbed to the peak of many of them. He has been a computer programmer at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety for 12 years, and still owns a courier company, which has had him travel to 23 states in his duties there, as well as work for FedEx, the US Postal Service, Apria Health Care, and several courier companies. He has been a Christian since he was 16, and has made me very proud of his stands for the truth, and his dedicated service to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He is ready for death whenever it should overtake him, but he wishes to spend time with his children and grandchildren and me and help with a local church and conservative causes in Oklahoma. He originally had more money than is required for this treatment in Mexico saved up, but after a while, his health declined to the point that he was no longer employable, and he applied for disability, and it took so long to obtain it that he went through all his savings, so will be entirely dependent on the generosity of good people to pull off this treatment trip to Mexico.As we have done research, we have found that simply taking the amygdalin or laetrile championed in the book World without Cancer doesn’t necessarily cure cancer, but it must have help, and there were several really good cancer clinics who used a combination of amygdalin (also called laetrile) and other things that made it maximally effective by ‘waking up’ the immune system to recognize the cancer as a foreign entity to be dealt with, but a lot of that has been outlawed in this country. In cancer clinics in other countries, there are still laetrile clinics that do what the American clinics were doing before the FDA closed them down. We also managed to get a hold of a report called The Moss Report, which gives unbiased assessments of cancer clinics and treatments based on their success rates with various kinds of cancers. We will include what Dr Moss had to say about the Stella Maris Cancer Clinic elsewhere, since GiveSendGo only allows 10000 characters for our story.Here is the summary from Scott’s latest CAT scan at SSM Health in Oklahoma City:PROCEDURE: CT ABDOMEN W CONTRAST, DATE/TIME OF EXAM: 6/13/2024 4:27 PM, LOCATION St Anthony Hospital - OKC INDICATION: C18.9: Malignant neoplasm of colon, unspecified (HCC) C78.7: Secondary malignant neoplasm of liver and intrahepatic bile duct (HCC) ADDITIONAL CLINICAL INFORMATION: Ordering Provider Reason For Exam: Technologist Note: Additional: COMPARISON: CT abdomen and pelvis 10/31/2023 MRI abdomen 11/24/2023 CONTRAST: IOPAMIDOL 76 % IV SOLN:100 mL Technique: Following IV administration of contrast helical tomographic images of the abdomen were acquired in the arterial, venous, and delayed phases. Sagittal and coronal reconstructions were created. All CT scans at this facility have been certified as using dose modulation, iterative reconstruction, and/or weight based dosing when appropriate to reduce radiation dose to as low as reasonably achievable. FINDINGS: LUNG BASES: Clear. LIVER: Increased number and size of multiple hypoenhancing metastases in the right and left hepatic lobes numbering at least 6. The largest metastasis measures 4.9 cm in hepatic segment 7. Small right hepatic cyst. SPLEEN: Normal. PANCREAS: Normal. KIDNEYS AND ADRENAL GLANDS: A subcentimeter hypodensity is present in each kidney and are favored to represent small cysts. The adrenal glands are normal. GALLBLADDER AND BILIARY: Normal. GI TRACT: The stomach is normal. Partial right colectomy with ileocolonic anastomosis. No acute process in the imaged portions of the small and large bowel. PERITONEAL CAVITY: No ascites or free air. RETROPERITONEUM AND LYMPH NODES: No pathologically enlarged lymph nodes. VASCULAR: The portal veins are patent. Suboptimal timing of contrast to evaluate the hepatic veins.. Minimal calcifications of the aorta and iliac branches. No aneurysmal dilation. MUSCULOSKELETAL AND SOFT TISSUES: No aggressive bone lesions. No compression fracture. Small fat-containing umbilical hernia.”We plan to do another CAT scan right before the treatment is started at Stella Maris Clinic in Tijuana. We look forward to another CAT scan sometime after that trip showing how successful the good employees there have been We will try to include Dr Alvarez’ treatment plan elsewhere because of space restraints. He quoted us $26,700, and his standard treatments are shown in his website, https://stellamarisclinic.com/treatments, and he can be contacted at the phone number there if you have any questions for him as well. We were very impressed with his knowledge and humility over the phone and checking out his website In talking to the oncologists at Saint Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City here, we were not given much hope for long-term survivability, and that’s a problem with ‘conventional’ cancer treatments like radiation and chemotherapy: They do such damage to the immune system that, even if they initially make the tumor shrink and go into ‘remission’, it very often comes back with a vengeance within a short time. With the Stella Maris Clinic, we were told that if we DON’T get chemo or radiation before they treat Scott, the chances of long-term survivability are EXCELLENT There may be some more minor medical expenses as Dr Alvarez and his well-trained crew administer treatments. For this, transportation to and from Tijuana, hotel expense, my taking off work for a month, and meals, we estimate that it will require $35000 to make sure we have funds beyond what we have at hand. We would like to make this trip while Scott is still ambulatory and able to travel, but the time we have been given to start treatment is the beginning of October. Any help will be greatly appreciated! God bless you all!Carol HargisYukon, Oklahoma



