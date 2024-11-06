Send Scott Presler on vacation

Scott Pressler is a National Hero. He identified early on that Pennsylvania was THE battleground state that Trump needed to win in order to win the election. Scott stopped his life, packed his belongings, and moved to Pennsylvania where he then dedicated himself to help President Trump win Pennsylvania. His goal was to register new Republicans and overwhelm the vote so that he could win enough electoral votes to propel Donald J. Trump back into the White House.

Scott posted for months all of the gains he and his team were making. He would post each county that they flipped from Democrat to Republican. It was exciting to watch and gave all of us around the country hope that America was finally waking up and fighting back. Scott didn’t stop there, identifying the Amish and gun owners as key groups to outreach and register. Scott was absolutely right. On election night we all watched with sheer joy and excitement as Pennsylvania returns came in such a solid and beautiful red, and then watching President-Elect Trump win all of the swing states.

Leading up to Election Day, his car was giving out and the American people donated generously to buy him a new vehicle so he could finish the race. And finish it, he did. Scott Presler was able to declare that Pennsylvania had been delivered for Trump. This absolutely would never have happened if not for the thousands of people Scott and his team registered. In the heroic tradition of our forefathers, Scott took a stand for our American values as he worked tirelessly to do more than his share to help us win back our legislature and presidency.

Scott has suffered at times from failing health, but he never gave up. He has put it all on the line for all of us. He’s already back to working to reproduce these efforts and outcomes in other states. We, as his fans and support, have the ability to once again donate a little bit to get him some much needed time off to recharge his health, so he can continue to fight for all of us. So, please give generously so that we may send Scott on a much needed, much earned vacation where he can relax and regenerate in preparation for what is to come. We know he will play a big role in the future of the Republican Party.

