Supporting the McShaffrey Family

 USD $56,535

Supporting the McShaffrey Family

Thank you for taking the time to learn more about this campaign, and the Family we are supporting in their time of need. 

Scott McShaffrey is a Husband, Father, Friend and Mentor who has spent his life enriching the lives of others. Scott began his career in Law Enforcement as a Federal Air Marshal in 1992. On September 11, 2001, Scott was one of 33 Federal Air Marshals tasked with rebuilding and reestablishing the Federal Air Marshal Service, in response to the Terrorist Attacks of 9/11/01.

On March 31, 2024, Scott retired as an Assistant Administrator for the Federal Air Marshal Service after completing 32 (plus) years of meritorious service. Throughout his career, he improved and enhanced the lives and careers of everyone he encountered.

On June 28, 2024, Scott suffered a stroke, and was air-lifted to the Robert Wood Johnson hospital, where he remained in acute care for several weeks. 

He requires extensive physical, occupational and speech therapy to regain basic functions and independence. 

Scott’s government insurance only covers 30 days of intense rehab therapies when his doctors say he needs at least one year. 

The family has been told to expect $100,000 in out of pocket expenses for therapies and medical equipment that his insurance won’t cover.

Your continued support and prayers are greatly appreciated, and all proceeds received will go directly to the family during this time of need.

 

Recent Donations
Sue and Charlie Kuzminski
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

You’re in our thoughts and prayers. Stay positive.

The Bredows
$ 200.00 USD
11 days ago

Bredows
$ 55.00 USD
12 days ago

The Palombo Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

You are an inspiration to all of us. Keep up the good work. Stay strong.

The Strada Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Feldman Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Wishing you a fast and easy recovery. Hope to see you back in the neighborhood soon.

Jay Pradeepa
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Wishing Scott to get better soon.

The Mysore family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

With prayers for a full and speedy recovery. Hope to see you back in the neighborhood soon!

Ahmed
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

We all miss you so much. Praying for you

NJCSIA
$ 2500.00 USD
2 months ago

TSOC Team Bravo
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

Wishing you a speedy recovery. You and your family are in our prayers.

Pat and Katie
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

God loves you and is with you every minute. I pray for you guys every day.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Always willing to help more - just let us know what you need!

Anne
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for healing and comfort as you navigate this challenging time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Myers Family
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Scott - Praying for a quick and full recovery. Stay strong my friend.

Caroline Hughes
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Joan Schwendel
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for complete healing.

Tursi Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Keeping your family in our prayers.

Penny Linson
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Holding your family in my heart

