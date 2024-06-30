Supporting the McShaffrey Family

Thank you for taking the time to learn more about this campaign, and the Family we are supporting in their time of need.

Scott McShaffrey is a Husband, Father, Friend and Mentor who has spent his life enriching the lives of others. Scott began his career in Law Enforcement as a Federal Air Marshal in 1992. On September 11, 2001, Scott was one of 33 Federal Air Marshals tasked with rebuilding and reestablishing the Federal Air Marshal Service, in response to the Terrorist Attacks of 9/11/01.

On March 31, 2024, Scott retired as an Assistant Administrator for the Federal Air Marshal Service after completing 32 (plus) years of meritorious service. Throughout his career, he improved and enhanced the lives and careers of everyone he encountered.

On June 28, 2024, Scott suffered a stroke, and was air-lifted to the Robert Wood Johnson hospital, where he remained in acute care for several weeks.

He requires extensive physical, occupational and speech therapy to regain basic functions and independence.

Scott’s government insurance only covers 30 days of intense rehab therapies when his doctors say he needs at least one year.



The family has been told to expect $100,000 in out of pocket expenses for therapies and medical equipment that his insurance won’t cover.



Your continued support and prayers are greatly appreciated, and all proceeds received will go directly to the family during this time of need.

