Scotland Run Community Sign Fund

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,505
Scotland Run is a Community of Family Homes that is located in Southern New Jersey. It is nestled between a rural road and a small town Main Street. The original Community signs have been long gone. It is difficult to locate at night, and therefore, easy to miss. We take pride in our Neighborhood Community, and would very much like it to be represented properly with new entrance signs.
Our Community comes together to help one another. Our goal is to put Scotland Run Community back on the map!
Thank you for this opportunity to do so!
We are blessed to be able to continue to support our great neighborhood.
little bit but hope it helps
Thank you for putting this together and working towards beautifying our already amazing neighborhood. I can’t wait to see the finished product(s)!
Not much, but hope it helps!
Thank You
September 13th, 2024
Please note: A small donation will automatically be factored in with your donation. However, please feel free to give an additional donation to GiveSendGo.
Thank you, Neighbors, for your interest in this worthwhile project... and, your generosity!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.