Scotland Run Community Sign Fund

Scotland Run is a Community of Family Homes that is located in Southern New Jersey. It is nestled between a rural road and a small town Main Street. The original Community signs have been long gone. It is difficult to locate at night, and therefore, easy to miss. We take pride in our Neighborhood Community, and would very much like it to be represented properly with new entrance signs.

Our Community comes together to help one another. Our goal is to put Scotland Run Community back on the map!

Thank you for this opportunity to do so!