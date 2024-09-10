Campaign Image

Scotland Run Community Sign Fund

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $5,505

Campaign created by Deborah Agostino

Scotland Run Community Sign Fund

Scotland Run is a Community of Family Homes that is located in Southern New Jersey.  It is nestled  between a rural road and a small town Main Street.  The original Community signs have been long gone.  It is difficult to locate at night, and therefore, easy to miss.  We take pride in our Neighborhood Community, and would very much like it to be represented properly with new entrance signs.

Our Community comes together to help one another.  Our goal is to put Scotland Run Community back on the map!

Thank you for this opportunity to do so!

Recent Donations
Show:
Bradford Team - REMAX ONE
$ 150.00 USD
3 days ago

We are blessed to be able to continue to support our great neighborhood.

Cindy Scales
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Sino Family
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

little bit but hope it helps

Brett Gaidis
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for putting this together and working towards beautifying our already amazing neighborhood. I can’t wait to see the finished product(s)!

Pamela Bovio
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Cahanap family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

The piwowarski boys
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Giannone
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Dennis and Bernadette
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Cesare
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Not much, but hope it helps!

The Cameron Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Brandon Jess Denise
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Rigberg Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Chris and John Flowers
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Mazur Family
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank You

Kate and Bill Andrews
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Update #1

September 13th, 2024

Please note:  A small donation will automatically be factored in with your donation. However, please feel free to give an additional donation to GiveSendGo.

Thank you, Neighbors, for your interest in this worthwhile project... and, your generosity!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo