Save Scooby & Her Mom from Homelessness

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out for a friend in urgent need. ❤️‍🩹

Scooby and her mom are facing imminent eviction after their rent in Annapolis was suddenly raised from $2,500 to $4,000 a month which is far more than they can afford. They’re desperately searching for a new, safe place nearby (where Scooby needs to stay for vital medical care).

They’re trying everything they can:

💔 Selling family heirlooms and their own clothes.

💔 Asking family for help—and getting refused or conditional ultimatums.

💔 Calling landlords, only to be politely turned away.

Scooby sadly lives with epilepsy, surviving on disability income which means she also can’t work without losing those benefits, a cruel catch-22.

The goal of this drive is to help her mom stay together in a safe home. But as you can imagine, the emotional toll is heavy!

We’re trying to raise $10,000 to cover:

✅ First and last month’s rent for a new apartment.

✅ Security deposit and moving costs.

✅ Basic setup to get them safely rehoused.

👉 Every single donation helps—no matter how small.

👉 If you can’t give, please share this with anyone who might.





Let’s show Scooby and her mom they’re not alone. Let’s help them get the fresh start they deserve.

Thank you for reading and caring. 🩵🏠✨🙏