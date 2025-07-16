Schuyler Inn kid week

Goal:
USD $1,200
Raised:
USD $657
Why does a t-shirt matter?
There’s something fun about receiving a t-shirt when you show-up at a camp. It’s fun to have a reminder after the weeks gone. On August 4th we are going to one of the largest homeless shelters to share the gospel with over sixty-one kids. Sixty-one kids who haven’t heard the gospel. We want to bring our best and bring summer fun, but intentionally introduce them to Christ. T-shirts put everyone on the same team. It helps create unity in a place where there’s lots of divide.
We need help. We would be so thankful for any amount.
Can’t wait to hear how Jesus is going to touch the lives of all those that attend this AMAZING Kids Week! I know the LOVE OF JESUS will be shared! God sweetly bless you all! 🙏💖✝️
WOOHOO KIDS WEEK!!🙌
Have fun!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.