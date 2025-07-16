Campaign Image
Schuyler Inn kid week

 USD $1,200

 USD $657

Campaign created by Lauren Steward

Why does a t-shirt matter? 

There’s something fun about receiving a t-shirt when you show-up at a camp. It’s fun to have a reminder after the weeks gone. On August 4th we are going to one of the largest homeless shelters to share the gospel with over sixty-one kids. Sixty-one kids who haven’t heard the gospel. We want to bring our best and bring summer fun, but intentionally introduce them to Christ. T-shirts put everyone on the same team. It helps create unity in a place where there’s lots of divide. 


We need help. We would be so thankful for any amount. 

Debbie Geer
$ 500.00 USD
4 hours ago

Can’t wait to hear how Jesus is going to touch the lives of all those that attend this AMAZING Kids Week! I know the LOVE OF JESUS will be shared! God sweetly bless you all! 🙏💖✝️

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
18 hours ago

WOOHOO KIDS WEEK!!🙌

Kid week
$ 7.00 USD
2 days ago

Have fun!

