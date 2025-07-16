Schuyler Inn kid week

Why does a t-shirt matter?

There’s something fun about receiving a t-shirt when you show-up at a camp. It’s fun to have a reminder after the weeks gone. On August 4th we are going to one of the largest homeless shelters to share the gospel with over sixty-one kids. Sixty-one kids who haven’t heard the gospel. We want to bring our best and bring summer fun, but intentionally introduce them to Christ. T-shirts put everyone on the same team. It helps create unity in a place where there’s lots of divide.





We need help. We would be so thankful for any amount.