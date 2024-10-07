Schuyler's National Bible Bee Fundraiser

Goal:
USD $2,800
Raised:
USD $2,265
Campaign funds will be received by Hayden Bluhm
Hi friends!
After a long summer of studying God's Word and hiding in his heart - memorizing hundreds of verses, cross references and Hebrew words , Schuyler has qualified to compete at Nationals for the third time and we couldn't be more excited for him. Memorizing Scripture has become such a priority in our lives and we so hope that you can be part of our journey once again!
I am writing you to ask for both prayers and financial support. Please pray for our family as we make this very long journey to FL and that we continue to honor God in every possible way during this trip, and in our daily lives. Our financial need for this year will be $2,800 which includes travel and lodging.
We appreciate your time and encouragement, and please know that no gift is too small. Helping children to study the Word of God has become my calling and I am so grateful to NEBC for all of the support our Pastors and friends alike have given us. I will be sure to let you know how our trip went when we get back.
Hayden & Isabella Bluhm
Good Luck 🍀 We are rooting for you!!!
Be of good courage Schuyler. I’ll be praying.
We are proud of you Schuyler and praying for a fruitful time at the Bible Bee!
So proud of and excited for you Schuyler!
We’ll be praying for Schuyler!!!
We are praying for you, Schuyler!
God bless you
Schuyler, you are such a blessing and love hearing you recite Bible versus from your heart. Praying for you!
We are so thankful that God is writing His word on Schuyler’s heart! We’ll be praying for him all throughout the bee! “Sanctify them in the truth. Your word is truth.” John 17:17
Will be praying for you. Great job and God Bless!!!
good luck schy!!!!!!
Ken & I will be holding you in our prayers. God bless ✨️
May God Bless you!
October 19th, 2024
In light of the unprecedented devastation that Hurricane Helene has brought to western North Carolina, A difficult decision was made to not host NBBC at Ridgecrest. With safety concerns, ongoing travel uncertainties, recent government advisories, and the need to relieve pressure on local resources, this is the most responsible course of action.
The 2024 NBBC will now be held at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, FL.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.