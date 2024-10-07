Schuyler's National Bible Bee Fundraiser

Hi friends!

After a long summer of studying God's Word and hiding in his heart - memorizing hundreds of verses, cross references and Hebrew words , Schuyler has qualified to compete at Nationals for the third time and we couldn't be more excited for him. Memorizing Scripture has become such a priority in our lives and we so hope that you can be part of our journey once again!

I am writing you to ask for both prayers and financial support. Please pray for our family as we make this very long journey to FL and that we continue to honor God in every possible way during this trip, and in our daily lives. Our financial need for this year will be $2,800 which includes travel and lodging.

We appreciate your time and encouragement, and please know that no gift is too small. Helping children to study the Word of God has become my calling and I am so grateful to NEBC for all of the support our Pastors and friends alike have given us. I will be sure to let you know how our trip went when we get back.

Hayden & Isabella Bluhm