Life in the West Bank, where the School of Bethany is located, is increasingly difficult. One of the biggest challenges is when the electricity and water are suddenly cut off which can happen at any moment. The School of Bethany is in desperate need of a generator which costs $27,000.

A generator would alleviate the stress and consternation which hovers over the sisters. With a generator, the nuns can continue the important work of educating Palestinian girls ages K through 12th Grade. Please consider donating generously to this good cause. Without electricity, food in the fridge goes bad, fans don't work (and it gets hot in Palestine!) and phones don't charge.









