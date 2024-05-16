Campaign Image

The School of Bethany

Goal:

 USD $27,000

Raised:

 USD $11,898

Campaign created by Alexandra Gonzalez

Campaign funds will be received by Alexandra Gonzalez

The School of Bethany

Life in the West Bank, where the School of Bethany is located, is increasingly difficult. One of the biggest challenges is when the electricity and water are suddenly cut off which can happen at any moment. The School of Bethany is in desperate need of a generator which costs $27,000.

A generator would alleviate the stress and consternation which hovers over the sisters.  With a generator, the nuns can continue the important work of educating Palestinian girls ages K through 12th Grade. Please consider donating generously to this good cause. Without electricity, food in the fridge goes bad, fans don't work (and it gets hot in Palestine!) and phones don't charge.



Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Sandra Thompson
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

“Of all the holy works, the education of children is the most holy.” +Saint Theophan the Recluse+

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
6 months ago

ROY HIGGINS
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Fr Daniel Marshall
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo