Schmidt family recovery fund

With 6 feet of water, no insurance and no remediation available due to the high demand, I ask for your support in helping this family of 3 recover after Hurricane Helene's devastation to their home. With little community to help them, neighbors like Brittany Volm, have dedicated this campaign in support to build their community and offer them more than can ever be repaid, love through action! Please support them however you can. May they see Jesus in each act of kindness!