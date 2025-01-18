Support for the Schlicker family

I am urgently raising funds on my brother’s behalf for legal fees needed to fight very serious false accusations.

Some background:

My father tragically lost his life in a car accident when my three siblings and I were between the ages of 1-7 years old. When my mom remarried, things were happy for a short time, till our step father became increasingly abusive towards my mom and eventually all of us 4 kids. My older brother shouldered much of the weight of both the abuse, and attempting to care for his three younger siblings until he turned 18 and joined the military. He is now a Green Beret in the army and has built a beautiful life for his sweet family.

After my older brother left home, my younger two siblings and I received our share of various forms and degrees of abuse: physical, emotional, and sexual in nature. I was hit, spat upon, restrained by being sat on; our step father spread vicious and incredibly disgusting lies about me, affecting my school life. My sister was sexually abused and emotionally manipulated. These are snapshots of what took place, but can never adequately tell the whole story of the horrors we grew up under. Thankfully, like my older brother, our story has a redemptive end. I am now a master’s student working towards becoming a college professor, and my sister is happily married to a loving man; they share three beautiful daughters.

My youngest brother, the baby of the family, would ultimately suffer the worst of the rage and violence that took place in the home. Unlike my older brother, who at times attempted to resist during the years, my younger brother was much more passive. He was gentle and accommodating. And perhaps most significantly, since he was only 1 1/2 years old when our step father entered our lives, he knew nothing else, no other kind of father, and he loved our step father as completely and unreservedly as any child loves their parents. Traits our step father took advantage of. Several times, even into his teen years, our step father beat my brother till he was severely bruised and bleeding. On one such occasion, my brother was on his knees with his pants down, begging my mom for help and pleading with our step father to stop whipping him, as my sister also stood in the corner, crying and pleading for my brother’s release.

This too, is merely a glimpse into my and my siblings formative years, and the context from which our current need exists.

Our step father eventually divorced my mom (after all but my youngest brother left home). He remarried, but kept in contact with my younger brother, who, to his continued detriment, held onto whatever semblance of a paternal relationship he could have with the man.

In 2021, my younger brother went to live with our ex-step father, who promised him work and the chance to establish himself financially- an opportunity my brother felt he couldn’t pass up, as he now had two young boys, babies at the time, to provide for. During his time there, our brother became involved with our ex-step father’s business partner’s daughter. He was head over heels for her, and eventually told our step father about their ongoing relationship. Fearful that his business partner would not approve and that he would lose the financial support connected to him, our step father kicked my brother out. My brother moved back with my mom, and has been successfully working towards building a foundation for himself and his little family. He found employment at UPS and was making progress in leaps and bounds.

Five days before Christmas of 2024, my brother was walking out the door to leave for work, when he was arrested and informed that he had a warrant for arrest from the state in which our ex-step father lives. My brother has been accused of extremely heinous crimes involving the young woman he had a relationship with- and worse, to our utter shock and disbelief, our ex-stepfather’s new step-daughter. The first accusation is horrible, because a consensual relationship is being portrayed as something that was malicious and criminal. The second accusation is unspeakable, because it is a completely fabricated story with absolutely zero truth behind it. Unfortunately, as I briefly alluded to before, this isn’t our first experience with our step father drawing up bold-faced lies to hurt us. Despite all we’ve endured, it still comes as a shock that he would go this far. We can think of no reasonable explanation as to why his young step-daughter would tell such an outrageous tall-tale, except that she was coerced by the manipulative man, my ex step-father, who connects us.

To those from the outside looking in, I only imagine how all this must sound. Being a woman who has suffered violent abuse at a man’s hand myself, I would never want to discount or discredit the claims of a woman or girl who has a similar story. However, in this case, when I believe with everything in me that the accusations are 100% false, I find that the plight for justice now puts me in the position to make this counter-claim, and to hope that those who read our story can somehow also be convinced of the truth of my brother’s innocence in this matter.

Like we have done throughout our lives, my siblings and I are pleading for the life and salvation of one of our own, a victim in his own right. Lawyers have told us that with the charges he’s facing, it would be better for him if he had attempted to murder someone and get away with it (in terms of the legal consequences). My brother’s innocence is not on its own sufficient to clear his name. This is a gravely serious matter, and if we have any hope of fighting for the revelation of the truth and for real justice to be held, we need to raise a significant amount of money for a defense attorney.

Again, I know I’m asking people who don’t know us to trust us enough to lend your financial support. This is a big ask, but we are desperate. I am praying for one thing in this case: TRUTH. I firmly believe that truth is on our side, but we do need legal support from an attorney at law to help prove this. Without an attorney’s help, an innocent man may be imprisoned for life, and his two young boys will be deprived of the protection, provision, and loving presence of their father.

With a deep humility and a heavy heart, we ask for your help. Help to give light to truth. Help to break the cycle of devastation connected to a poisonous man’s brutality. Help to see redemption triumph over death and destruction. Help to save a life.

Thank you for your time and consideration. If you are not currently able to support us financially, we will yet cover your prayers. Please remember us as you seek the Lord.



