Saving My Sons

My wife had a schizophrenic episode and took off with our van, the kids, and our money. She's is now institutionalized and the state is holding my boys. All I want is for my children to live the life they deserve. Please help me bring them home.

On May 19, 2025, my birthday, I came down with a really bad sickness. Three days later it had culminated to a fever of 106, and I had to drive myself to the emergency room. By the Grace of God I made it to the ER and back home and then fell asleep. When I woke up, my wife and kids were nowhere to be found. She had left her phone, ID, and purse at the house so I called the police to report them missing. I didn't hear anything until May 27 when I received a call from the Department of Family and Children Services who told me that my wife and kids were found in a ditch on May 23. Later the same day, I received another call informing me that I had a "house dependency" court hearing... via zoom. The allegations made against me were that I had "medically neglected" my children because I have not taken them to get vaccinated as well as claiming that I have "educationally neglected" my children because we homeschool. When I tried to speak up to defend myself, the judge shut me down and told me I wasn't allowed to speak. It was then determined that my children would be put into foster care and the hearing was ended. I did not have a say-so nor was I able to defend myself or my children. It is completely within my right as a parent to make medical and educational decisions for my children. On June 4th, the Department of Family and Children Services held another hearing and determined that, unless the judge changes her mind, they will keep my kids for a minimum of 6 months in foster care, and that they will be vaccinated and sent to daycare and public school.

When my wife took the children and the van, she took my whole life. My children have been taken from me and the van has not been found. I have no way to drive unless someone picks me up. She took all of our money, and I can't afford an attorney or a vehicle. I have not been able to eat or sleep. My children are my world, and I do everything for them. Being a dad is why I work so hard. It is what wakes me up in the morning and what gets me through the day as a diesel mechanic. I miss them so much, and I am desperate to get my kids back. If you are able, I would greatly appreciate your help. Thank you.