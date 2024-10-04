Saving Our Daughter

Please help save our daughter Luna. My wife and I would be very grateful for any amount that you may be able to give. Our savings is gone, and this has hurt our small town business. I met my wife when her daughter was a little over 1 year old. My step daughter Luna is now 7. My daughter's blood father did not work, or support his daughter at all. My wife left him when Luna was around 6 months old. When I met my wife she was working double shifts at a sports bar. She worked very long hours and relied on her mother to babysit Luna. Her previous job was a US Postal worker up until she was savagely attacked by a dog that put her in the hospital. My wife did not recieve one cent for the attack, nor did she take any legal action to do so. My wife is an animal lover, but now scared of dogs. That is why she took a different job, due to her every day encounters with dogs along her route. My wife and I decided we were going to get married and that I would raise her daughter as my own. Her blood father has never once called to check on his daughter, and has never once given my wife any child support. At first when Luna started calling me Daddy, I was not completely comfortable with it. I did not want to take away from her real blood father. However after a few short months of her blood father not even asking about her, it was clear that this precious little girl needed a Father. I don't like to talk about myself, or ask for help, so this is going to be a little tough for me. Quickly, I got attached to Luna and our bond became very strong. I love her as if she is my own blood. I am a construction worker who makes decent money and I work a lot of hours. My wife soon quit her job as a hostess and started working for me. This allowed her to spend much more needed time with our daughter. Things were great, work was great, our daughter was great, our relationship was exceptionally great. However, we had not yet married at that time. I was waiting for the right moment and place. We had discussed marriage several times and we both knew we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. Here is where this story takes an awful turn. One day my wife went to pick our daughter up from her mother's earlier than normal. Her mother tried to cover up the fact that she had allowed my wife's sister to take Luna alone to a large nearby city. However, my wife's sister has some issues that we won't discuss here. My wife's mother had already been told that Luna could not go anywhere alone with her sister and for what reasons. Then my wife's mother allowed this to happen for a second time and she tried to lie to my wife and stall, trying to push the pick up time to the normal time as she made up stories to cover up her actions. My wife then confronted her mother and told her that she would be getting a new baby sitter for Luna, due to the safety concerns. In addition to this issue, my ex girlfriend from several years past, had told my wife's mother that my wife and I were moving to another state about 16 hours away. This was a place my wife and I went every year for vacation. This was not true at all. We had no intentions of moving. I have 4 other grown children who live within 30 minutes of my home. I am rooted, and had no desire to move. However this concerned my wife's mother and she made several statements to my wife about us moving away, and my wife told her that my ex girlfriend was just trying to cause problems for us and not to worry about it. You see, all the while my wife was working, her mother had become very attached to our daughter Luna. My wife's mother does not have much joy in her life. However we won't discuss that. So things were about to go bad really fast. My wife and her mother got into a very heated argument about her letting Luna be alone with my wife's sister. When my wife said that she was going to hire another babysitter, all heck broke loose. My wife had to walk away due to her mother screaming at her while Luna was present. My wife then tried to speak to her mother but her mother would not respond at all. Then we got the shock of our lives! Just 3 days after the argument we received a phone call from DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN FAMILY SERVICES. My wife answered the phone and she couldn't believe what was said next! Her mother had turned me into DCFS and stated I had molested our daughter. My wife was informed that she could not pick our daughter up from school. My wife burst into tears and we both were very confused and stunned! There was an investigation done by the police and the DCFS government agency. Their conclusion was that our daughter had not been molested and infact stated that the Grandmother had coached the child. I can't really discuss the details due to the court proceedings. However my wife's mother then filed an Emergency Order Of Protection that a judge granted without any findings against us. We were told by our attorney that these are almost always granted due to the severity of the accusations, until the case could be heard. This allowed my wife's mother to take our daughter for a temporary period of time. Then my wife's mother filed for custody and that became another seperate court case. There was no evidence whatsoever of any sexual assault or abuse and no findings as such! They were all just accusations made up by my wife's mother! Our attorneys, yes we now had two attorneys, told us this would be over quickly and not to worry. What a line of BS, we went almost 8 months without seeing our daughter, no visitation at all! What kind of court system is that! So no arrest, no findings against us, and no evidence of any abuse and we had to go that long without seeing our daughter. My wife and I couldn't take not seeing our daughter any longer, so she signed a deal allowing her mother to have visitation and that we would not move (even tho we were not moving) if she would drop the custody case! Finally we got our daughter back but what came next was even worse. This was the biggest mistake we could have ever made. However my wife's attorney said this was an air tight deal that would keep the Grandmother in check as it had provisions to do so. What a load of BS. We spent nearly 30,000 to get our daughter back. Then 2 months later, my wife's mother went to another county and filed more Orders Of Protections against not just me but my wife! Our attorney told us no worries because the so called agreed court order stated the Grandmother could not do that, and that she would have to see the judge who signed the order in the County it was created in. Just hollow words! The new judge in the new county signed the OPs and once again our daughter was gone until we could be heard by the new judge! This took almost 3 months, another DCFS investigation, police investigation, horrible medical test performed. Medical test came back no findings, police investigation no findings, and once again no charges filed but the stupid people at the Government Agency DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILY SERVICES stated they believed the Grandmother. They had the court papers from the first judge, they had their first reports stating that the Grandmother coached the child and they had the negative test results! The judge then dismissed the OPs against my wife and myself and even ordered my wife's mother to pay money to my wife for the bogus Orders of Protection! You would think that would be the end of it. It wasn't! The judge said due to the DCFS finding that I would have to stay away from my daughter! He said that I had no standing and that my wife would have to move and stay away from me on the days she has her daughter until the DCFS finding could be appealed and reversed! So we got her an apartment, could not get married, and followed the judges orders. We appealed the DCFS finding, which took another 11 months to be heard! Yes, 11 more months and this time 40,000 just for the appeal and then 15,000 for my wife's attorney! Then finally, we won the appeal and the DCFS finding was reversed! We thought Amen praise God, however these evil people were not done playing with our family! The judge who stated this would go quickly and that it was in mine and Luna's best interest to wait until we had a DCFS reversal, now stated he did not want to lift my restriction of seeing my daughter until the end of the entire case! (Possibly another year plus) Our previous attorney had advised us that this was too big of a case for him to handle and he referred us to a large very expensive Chicago firm! Which, by the way, is almost 6 hours away from where the case has been filed! You can only imagine the expenses in just the travel time for 2 attorneys. So our new attorneys from Chicago filed an appeal on the restiction as they state it is unconstitutional to keep my then Fiance from being with me when there has been no convictions, no findings of abuse, no previous convictions, no arrest at all and that it has now been two years since I have seen or even talked to my daughter. So the additional appeal has aleady cost me around 15,00O and is expected to come in around 20,000 and that is if we win on the merrits and do not have to travel for the hearing. So, 2 seperate appeals for two seperate issues. Here is an added note: My wife and I had to postpone our wedding for two plus years because our attorney stated it might look like we were playing a game with the Judge. However, since we won our first appeal, our attorneys gave us the green light to finally get married. So that is a happy note, but on a sad note, obviously our daughter could not be there due to the unconstitutional restriction placed on my wife! I know this is a long worded plea for help. I also know that I have not been very specific about the legal documents and that is due to my wife not being able to disclose parts of this in public due to a judge's order! We pray you can help us continue to fight this evil! Thank You