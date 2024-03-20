Saving America Documentary

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $31,319
Are you ready to embark on a groundbreaking journey to uncover the true meaning of treason in America? Join us as we travel across the United States to investigate the most pressing issues plaguing our nation. Over the course of 90 days, starting on May 1st, we will visit 10 states, including New York, California, Arizona, Chicago, Detroit, Texas, and Mexico, to give you an up-close look at the death and destruction of America.
In this gripping documentary, we will expose the child migrant concentration camps funded by your tax dollars, reveal the 40,000,000 migrants "mostly military-age males" who have entered America, and shine a light on the NGOs that facilitated their journey. We will delve deep into the fentanyl crisis, shedding light on drug addicts smoking fentanyl in front of children on the streets. And most importantly, we will expose the US Government's negligence in protecting migrant children from sexual predators.
But we need your help to bring this story to life. The production of this documentary will cost between $50,000 and $75,000, and we are relying on the generosity of supporters like you to make it happen. Donations of all sizes are welcome, and if you donate more than $10, you will receive a free digital copy of the documentary upon its release.
For just $9.99, you can access the full documentary, but for a truly immersive experience, consider purchasing the VIP package for $14.99. This exclusive package will give you access to every full-length interview we conducted while filming, allowing you to delve deeper into the stories of those affected by these pressing issues.
Don't miss this opportunity to support a groundbreaking documentary that will expose the truth and hold those in power accountable. Join us on this mission to answer the question: What is treason? or better yet! What would another 4 years of treason look like?
Thank You. God bless you.
Awareness is vital. Saving innocent children is vital. Praying continuously to God for His mercy and help is vital. Thank you for getting this documentary out into the public view. God bless your vital work.
Children are NOT FOR SALE!
Save the children !
I have never seen anything like these two eye-opening documentaries. May our Lord Jesus give you the courage and determination to continue this good and very important work. God bless you all!
May our Lord keep you and yours and bless you.
Dearest Ryan, I have been so affected by your excellent, heartfelt documentary that I want to help you to continue this especially tragic issue that is occurring and has been for decades, centuries even and to wipe this off our planet w/God's Grace & Help. Please know I am praying for you every day and for your safety and for your family and all whom you touch. Merry Christmas! Gail Wells
There are a few things we can do to help. We should do those things.
Thank you for your work exposing US NGO Save the Children involvement of child sex trafficking in Guatemala.
OMG 😱 I’m never supporting anyone in Congress I am shocked.
Send me an email to let me know if you have a 501c(3) organization to which I can contribute through a donor-advised fund.
God bless you and protect you. May God destroy all of the evil.
Ryan, thank you for investigating and reporting on this scourge of trafficking. I pray for God’s divine protection and provision be yours in abundance!!
Thank God someone is standing up to these animals!!
I've been waiting decades for this sex traffickingexposure! Thank you for your documentries I just wish they were all free to watch so they can be shared everywhere. Maybe when the Israeli censorship stops more will wake up & see who's behind it all! We know where this all Roots from on the World map!
March 29th, 2024
Short Trailer
https://rumble.com/v4mbnmz-what-is-treason-www.givesendgo.comsavingamerica.html
Full Interview on Redacted with Clayton Morris & JJ Carrell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lA8syEzJ3Q&t=2234s
