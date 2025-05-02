Save Our Family Land

We are seeking help to reclaim half of our beloved family land, which has been a part of our lives for 64 years. After my mother-in-law fell ill and we faced the burden of her nursing home expenses, we had to make the heartbreaking decision to sell part of our land to avoid losing it entirely. She always dreamed of staying in her own home, but due to the actions of a family member, we were left with no option but to place her in a nursing home, a choice that caused immense pain for both my husband and me. Tragically, we also lost my disabled brother-in-law just five months into this challenging time. I had been his foster caregiver, dedicating myself to his care around the clock, while also managing a household with a five-year-old and a newborn. Even when my mother-in-law was still with us, I was involved in her activities and support. Despite my relentless efforts, when he passed away, someone who had never cared for him received $144,000. We have been facing significant struggles, and despite our best attempts on a single income, saving our land has been incredibly tough. Our hope is to buy back the land where my husband grew up, so we can raise our two young boys there and eventually pass it on to them. Any assistance, no matter how small, would mean so much to us, and we are deeply thankful for your prayers as well.