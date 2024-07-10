Monthly Goal:
USD $10,000
Total Raised:
USD $5,860
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by shawn loza
Hey, it’s me Loza and i started a new fundraiser in hopes to get ahold of Yahki awakened he is one of the best herbalist Dr’s in the world and is healing people as we speak and i believe he can help me asap!!! I have to fly out of state and pay for his visit which cost 1500 if you look on his website yahkiawakened.com you will see it’s not cheap but if WORTH IT! I need to raise money for a hotel stay, and travel expenses, food ect and I need it to be on going until I get back into dropping new music which should be very soon now that the medication as lowered my cell count… God is good all praise to Jesus, thank you all for the help!
Loza
LOZA MAY THE LORD GRANT YOU THE DESIRE OF YOUR HEART, YOU ARE HEALED IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME
Praying for all the best for you! That God grant you speedy recovery and full restoration of health of mind, body and soul! Thanks for your selflessness!
You are a true inspiration. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery.
Thank you for your music and all that you do!
World needs more people like you man. Let’s get through this and get you back on the track!
I'm not sure what to say, but I hope you get better! Stay strong and positive. You can beat this!
Praying for you Loza, get well soon
🙏
Get well Loza!
You are truly an American Patriot.I love your music specially Lets Go Brandon,a song that is already a symbol of our fight against Communism here in USA.God bless you and get well soon!!!!
Your fight has inspired many. God bless.
We love you Loza! We pray for you! Thank you for all of the great work you do! God bless you always! Awesome job! Keep healing!
Keep it up Loza! In Jesus's name, forward.
Get help Loza! Praying for you!
May God fight your battle.
