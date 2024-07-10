Campaign Image

Save Loza

Campaign created by Loza Alexander

Hey, it’s me Loza and i started a new fundraiser in hopes to get ahold of Yahki awakened he is one of the best herbalist Dr’s in the world and is healing people as we speak and i believe he can help me asap!!! I have to fly out of state and pay for his visit which cost 1500 if you look on his website yahkiawakened.com you will see it’s not cheap but if WORTH IT! I need to raise money for a hotel stay, and travel expenses, food ect and I need it to be on going until I get back into dropping new music which should be very soon now that the medication as lowered my cell count… God is good all praise to Jesus, thank you all for the help! 


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

LOZA MAY THE LORD GRANT YOU THE DESIRE OF YOUR HEART, YOU ARE HEALED IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

LOZA MAY THE LORD GRANT YOU THE DESIRE OF YOUR HEART, YOU ARE HEALED IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

LOZA MAY THE LORD GRANT YOU THE DESIRE OF YOUR HEART, YOU ARE HEALED IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME

Berdie Serafin
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for all the best for you! That God grant you speedy recovery and full restoration of health of mind, body and soul! Thanks for your selflessness!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

You are a true inspiration. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

LOZA MAY THE LORD GRANT YOU THE DESIRE OF YOUR HEART, YOU ARE HEALED IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for your music and all that you do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

LOZA MAY THE LORD GRANT YOU THE DESIRE OF YOUR HEART, YOU ARE HEALED IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME

Randy D
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

World needs more people like you man. Let’s get through this and get you back on the track!

Grant Schweitzer
$ 40.00 USD
5 months ago

I'm not sure what to say, but I hope you get better! Stay strong and positive. You can beat this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you Loza, get well soon

IronUte
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

🙏

Karen
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Get well Loza!

Victor Martinez
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

You are truly an American Patriot.I love your music specially Lets Go Brandon,a song that is already a symbol of our fight against Communism here in USA.God bless you and get well soon!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Your fight has inspired many. God bless.

Utah family
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

We love you Loza! We pray for you! Thank you for all of the great work you do! God bless you always! Awesome job! Keep healing!

Loza is the Man
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Keep it up Loza! In Jesus's name, forward.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
5 months ago

Get help Loza! Praying for you!

Salina Seals
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

May God fight your battle.

