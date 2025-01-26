Little Melon was found tied to a telephone pole on the side of Highway 326 and feeling quite sickly she has had to undergo major surgery for an intestinal blockage. As we are trying to find her a forever home, the hospital bills are mounting and she isn’t yet out of the woods. Humans may have turned their backs on her but we promised her we would not. She’s truly a special girl who will bring years of joy and love to her forever person if we can just give her the chance. Please find it in your hearts to help little Melon have the opportunity to experience the love and kindness she so deserves