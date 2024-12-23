Campaign Image

Save Joe McCoys Home

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,829

Campaign created by Eddie Smith

Save Joe McCoys Home

Save Joe McCoy’s Home: A Patriot in Need

Joe McCoy is a proud Trump supporter who exercised his First Amendment right by placing a sign supporting President Donald Trump on a 52-foot trailer. For this simple act of patriotism, Joe has faced relentless legal battles, drained his 401(k) and savings, and now risks losing his home.


This isn’t just about Joe—it’s about standing up for every American’s right to support their political candidate without fear of persecution. Joe owes two years of back taxes as a result of these court battles, and time is running out.

This is our chance to come together as a community and help a true patriot keep his home. No one should face financial ruin for expressing their beliefs. Let’s rally behind Joe and show the world what it means to support one another in the face of injustice.

Every dollar counts. Let’s save Joe’s home and send a message that we stand united for freedom and justice.

👉 Donate now at GiveSendGo.com/SaveJoe

#SaveJoeMcCoy #PatriotInNeed #StandWithJoe #FreeSpeechMatters

Recent Donations
Show:
Shop with America
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

Fight the fight Joe!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
16 days ago

TeaMagroin
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

I'm so sorry Joe is in this position! That is absolutely horrible!

Hal Crawford
$ 30.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
16 days ago

Blessings!

GodsSignPost
$ 10.00 USD
16 days ago

Cyberdyne Wraith
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

"With God all things are possible"--Have faith Joe!

AggieRose
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Praying for you!

735 Phillips School Road
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Fight political persecution.

Anonymous Giver
$ 49.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
21 days ago

Good Luck

Juls
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

I am deeply sorry that they are attacking your rights. I am sure if President Trump finds out, he will shame the people who used your Truck to further their career! You and your family will be in my prayers. May the Lord grant you strength and victory!

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
21 days ago

dhoffman247x
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Dragon
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Fight Fight Fight

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo