Save Joe McCoys Home

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,829
Save Joe McCoy’s Home: A Patriot in Need
Joe McCoy is a proud Trump supporter who exercised his First Amendment right by placing a sign supporting President Donald Trump on a 52-foot trailer. For this simple act of patriotism, Joe has faced relentless legal battles, drained his 401(k) and savings, and now risks losing his home.
This isn’t just about Joe—it’s about standing up for every American’s right to support their political candidate without fear of persecution. Joe owes two years of back taxes as a result of these court battles, and time is running out.
This is our chance to come together as a community and help a true patriot keep his home. No one should face financial ruin for expressing their beliefs. Let’s rally behind Joe and show the world what it means to support one another in the face of injustice.
Every dollar counts. Let’s save Joe’s home and send a message that we stand united for freedom and justice.
Fight the fight Joe!
I'm so sorry Joe is in this position! That is absolutely horrible!
Blessings!
"With God all things are possible"--Have faith Joe!
Praying for you!
Fight political persecution.
Good Luck
I am deeply sorry that they are attacking your rights. I am sure if President Trump finds out, he will shame the people who used your Truck to further their career! You and your family will be in my prayers. May the Lord grant you strength and victory!
Fight Fight Fight
