Prevent Homelessness

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $480
Campaign funds will be received by Erik Lutes
Urgent Help Needed: Facing Homelessness with an Elderly Dog
Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,
I am reaching out to you in a moment of dire need. I find myself on the brink of homelessness due to unforeseen circumstances that have left me in a financial bind. An ex-partner recently drained my bank account and cost me my job out of spite because I ended the relationship, leaving me with nothing as the holiday season unfolds — a time when jobs are scarce and the cost of living is high.
My Situation:
Imminent Eviction: Without immediate financial assistance, I face eviction in the coming days.
Job Search: I am actively seeking employment, but opportunities are limited during this season. I do have interviews upcoming.
My Companion: My dog, who has been by my side for years, is old and requires continuous care. Moving into a shelter isn't feasible for us, as her health needs are quite specific (she has hip dysplasia and is of limited mobility).
What Your Help Would Mean:
Securing Shelter: Your contributions could help cover the cost of temporary housing or storage for my belongings until I stabilize my situation.
Basic Needs: Assistance with food and medical care for my dog, ensuring she remains healthy and comfortable.
A Fresh Start: Every bit helps in giving me the breathing room needed to find work and rebuild my life.
I am clinging to my faith in Christ to sustain us in this very trying season.
How You Can Help:
Donate: Any amount you can spare would be a beacon of hope for us.
Share: If you cannot contribute financially, sharing this plea could lead it to someone who can.
Your support would not only provide immediate relief but also give me the strength to keep going. My dog and I are at a crossroads, and your kindness could make all the difference.
Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any help you can offer.
With heartfelt gratitude,
Erik and Candy.
Note: Please remember, every little bit helps, and your generosity could change the course of our lives. Thank you for your kindness and compassion.
Prayers that things will improve with the New Year.
"God bless you, John!! Thank you!!" By Erik Lutes
So very sorry you are going through this. I am praying for you.
"You are so appreciated, thank you and may God bless you beyond your wildest comprehension!" By Erik Lutes
I pray that this $50 donation will help, and that it will be used for God's glory in your life. Stay strong, Erik.
"I truly thank God for you, Joshua. " By Erik Lutes
Life can be so very hard, and I am sorry you are in this situation. I pray you ae able to find a good job and stability.
"I am blown away by your generosity. Thank you so much and please keep praying. " By Erik Lutes
I’m praying for you
"Proverbs 19:17. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. " By Erik Lutes
Blessings and favor and Gods multiplication to you.
"Thank you so much! May God bless you abundantly!!" By Erik Lutes
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.