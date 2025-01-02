Prevent Homelessness

Urgent Help Needed: Facing Homelessness with an Elderly Dog

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

I am reaching out to you in a moment of dire need. I find myself on the brink of homelessness due to unforeseen circumstances that have left me in a financial bind. An ex-partner recently drained my bank account and cost me my job out of spite because I ended the relationship, leaving me with nothing as the holiday season unfolds — a time when jobs are scarce and the cost of living is high.

My Situation:

Imminent Eviction: Without immediate financial assistance, I face eviction in the coming days.

Job Search: I am actively seeking employment, but opportunities are limited during this season. I do have interviews upcoming.

My Companion: My dog, who has been by my side for years, is old and requires continuous care. Moving into a shelter isn't feasible for us, as her health needs are quite specific (she has hip dysplasia and is of limited mobility).

What Your Help Would Mean:

Securing Shelter: Your contributions could help cover the cost of temporary housing or storage for my belongings until I stabilize my situation.

Basic Needs: Assistance with food and medical care for my dog, ensuring she remains healthy and comfortable.

A Fresh Start: Every bit helps in giving me the breathing room needed to find work and rebuild my life.

I am clinging to my faith in Christ to sustain us in this very trying season.

How You Can Help:

Donate: Any amount you can spare would be a beacon of hope for us.

Share: If you cannot contribute financially, sharing this plea could lead it to someone who can.





Your support would not only provide immediate relief but also give me the strength to keep going. My dog and I are at a crossroads, and your kindness could make all the difference.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any help you can offer.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Erik and Candy.





Note: Please remember, every little bit helps, and your generosity could change the course of our lives. Thank you for your kindness and compassion.