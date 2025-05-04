Save Banjo

Meet Banjo, the sweetest 2-year-old puppy you'll ever meet! He's been in a medical crisis for the past month, refusing to eat and diagnosed with hypercalcemia. We've spent over $8,000 on tests and treatments, but the vets still don't have a treatment plan. The potential diagnosis is cancer, which could lead to more tests, chemo, surgery, and even hyperparathyroidism. We're facing a grim reality - hypercalcemia could lead to kidney failure, organ failure, and be fatal. We're desperate to help Banjo get better, but we need your help!

We've set up this campaign to raise $10,000 to cover the costs of Banjo's treatment, including more tests, surgery, and ongoing care. Every dollar counts, and your contribution will bring us one step closer to giving Banjo the care he needs to live a healthy, happy life.

Banjo is more than just a pet - he's a beloved member of our family. He loves children, people, all animals, and is the most outgoing dog you'll ever meet! He has three kitty siblings and a mom and dad who love him so very much. We've had a lot of help from friends, but we need your support to ensure Banjo gets the care he needs.

Thank you for taking the time to read Banjo's story. We're grateful for any contribution you can make to help our sweet puppy beat hypercalcemia and live a long, happy life. #BanjosBattle #HelpOurPuppy #MedicalCrisis #Hypercalcemia #CanineCancer #PuppyLove