Support Sebastian's Fight to Keep His Sons Safe

Hello,

My name is Sebastian Campbell, and right now, I'm asking for your help to keep my two beautiful sons, Alexander (almost 2) and Ayden (9 months), with me. It’s been a struggle.

Just a few weeks ago, things took an unexpected turn when CPS from North Carolina called me. They told me my ex-wife had been restricted to supervised visits only, and they had trouble finding another suitable family member to care for the children safer than their father could. I immediately got in the car, took a week off and drove over 2100 miles each way to bring my boys back to Montana where they are safe and loved.

To ensure their safety and well-being in these challenging times, I've retained a lawyer. But legal battles are costly, and my retainer has already been exhausted before we even stepped into court. Each hearing costs about $3000, which is more than I make in weeks as a hardworking carpenter.

I've paid for one hearing, in which my ex wife had a seizure in. Had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital from the courtroom before the hearing even started.

I have to appear in court with the children again soon—a week away from home here in Montana, driving down to North Carolina and back each time. It’s emotionally draining and financially taxing.

Your support can make a difference. Every dollar counts, whether you can give $5 or $500—every contribution is fuel for hope in these uncertain times.

If you’re moved to help, please share this message with your networks. Your voice could be the key that unlocks another chance for our family to stay together during this critical time.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart—every like, share, or donation is appreciated more than words can say. Together, we can keep families strong and united in the face of adversity.

With deep gratitude, Sebastian Campbell #FamilyTogetherness