Monthly Goal:
USD $500
Total Raised:
USD $125
Raised this month:
USD $25
Campaign funds will be received by Narayana Rheiner
I am a J6 Political Survivor and am in a HH, I have no family and no home to goto when I get out and desperately need assistance to get on my feet.
I lost my car and my apartment when I was sent to serve my 15 month sentence and have no way to support myself when they throw me out into the street in the middle of winter time.
If anybody can help with anything I will be greatfull for any support.
Good luck.
Sorry about the lack of support, hopefully more people will step up.
