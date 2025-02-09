Funding for Yama

Yama needs your help





Hello everyone,



Yama, my 11 year old son Gian-Carlo’s 3 year old dog was brutally attacked yesterday morning-Yama was in the fenced yard as she is every day when the children leave for school.

A stray dog was able to grab our beloved Yama’s paw through the fence and did not let go for 28 traumatic minutes. (We reviewed the cameras).

During that time, Yama’s leg was torn to shreds: down to the bone in two spots, toes missing, so much muscle and skin torn off her leg was unrecognizable.

We rushed her to the emergency veterinarian-where they had to use anesthesia so they could clean & bandage the wound without causing her more pain.

Yama’s leg is so badly injured there isn’t enough skin or tissue for stitches-dead flesh had to be cut off. The veterinarian told us her leg needs to be amputated.

Prior to the amputation: Yama requires fresh bandages every 24 hours for the first 72 hours & heavy medication to prevent an infection.

We are humbly asking for help to pay for this unexpected & tragic incident. Yama is the sweetest doggie-in the family group chat the joke of “who is Yama’s favorite person” is always being “debated” between my son & his siblings (she loves him the most) a true testament of how much Yama is loved by the whole family.

Through this tragedy there is a silver lining: Yama was born with a deformed paw-we always referred to it as her “special paw” 🐾 Yama would favor that paw quite often-running around on 3 legs. The paw that was mauled was her special paw which means she shouldn’t have a problem running around on 3 legs.

Please keep Yama and my children: especially my son Gian-Carlo in your prayers.

Any donation amount is greatly appreciated to help a little boy save his best friend.



