Support Tony's Eye Surgery to Save his Vision!

Tony’s life took an unexpected turn on July 4th, 2023 when a firework accident left him with severe damage to his vision, compounded by a hand injury that has already left him unable to work. With his hand injury, the loss of his vision would be absolutely devastating, leaving him unable to support himself.

His doctors have recommended urgent surgery to save what remains of his eyesight and prevent complete vision loss, but the cost of the procedure, along with mounting medical expenses, is more than Tony can handle alone. He’s reaching out to the community, friends & family for support to raise the funds needed for this life-changing surgery.

Your donation, no matter the size, can make a profound difference in helping Tony restore his vision and regain the independence he’s at risk of losing. Together, we can help him see a brighter future, get back to work & enjoy playing sports again!

Thank you for all of your support, it means the world to Tony & his family.