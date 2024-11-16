Campaign Image

Support Tony's Eye Surgery to Save his Vision!

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $2,335

Campaign created by Tony's Friends & Family

Campaign funds will be received by Anthony Beauvais

Tony’s life took an unexpected turn on July 4th, 2023 when a firework accident left him with severe damage to his vision, compounded by a hand injury that has already left him unable to work. With his hand injury, the loss of his vision would be absolutely devastating, leaving him unable to support himself.

His doctors have recommended urgent surgery to save what remains of his eyesight and prevent complete vision loss, but the cost of the procedure, along with mounting medical expenses, is more than Tony can handle alone. He’s reaching out to the community, friends & family for support to raise the funds needed for this life-changing surgery.

Your donation, no matter the size, can make a profound difference in helping Tony restore his vision and regain the independence he’s at risk of losing. Together, we can help him see a brighter future, get back to work & enjoy playing sports again! 

Thank you for all of your support, it means the world to Tony & his family. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 65.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you 4eva 💟

Roxanne
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Joss Auss
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you Tony!

Staci Wilkie
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Emilie Grubb
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Danielle Buettgenbach
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hang in there buddy!

Hol
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this bud!

Cait Berg
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Chantel
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Z Money
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hutch
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

daniel shyng
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Dk
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Natalie ramelow
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this!!

Natalie Natalie Ramelow
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this!!

ADUB
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you Tballz!

John thompson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

GB
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jessica Abbey
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

