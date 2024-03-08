Save The Last American Vagabond

Growing and fighting to maintain The Last American Vagabond has been one of the most unexpectedly powerful and fulfilling times of my life, albeit a perilous journey, one I never truly expected. Or I guess, more accurately put, growing up I never believed that things were quite as a dark and nefarious as many suggested. I have come to learn over the years that the problem is in fact far, far worse than most of us know. It has become the focal point of my life to expose this reality and to fight to change it, all while highlighting the many who have been standing bravely in defiance of this looming dark future being built around us, yet rarely getting the credit they deserve.

This is not to say that we have lost. Quite the opposite. It is because of the valiant efforts of those who came long before me, that we even have a chance to change the outcome. To that same point, I believe the majority of people also see the problem for what it is, yet we are in a very manipulative and deliberalty confusing time, and most have failed to even recognize that majority, let alone capitalize on it. So here we are, with the power of the true majority in our hands, and instead many fall prey to the illusions of the current political paradigm. Far too many decide to fight amongst themselves, falling victim to the obvious divide-and-conquer tactics driving us to attack one another based on the most superficial of talking points, all while the minority Oligarchy further condenses and solidifies its power at our expense.

Day by day, I see this illusion eroding. Day by day, I see more people suddenly questioning things they have never before questioned, inching closer every moment to breaking free from the control structure. Yet as we struggle to make sense of the disconcerting narratives engineered to keep us sacred, complacent, and compliant, being incessantly repeated on every device in ear shot, independent media is being censored, suppressed, and attacked for obvious reasons. This is while the Mainstream Alternative Media (essentially MSM with a mustache) slides in to seamlessly take its place -- or so they hope.

I am writing this today to ask for your help. The Last American Vagabond is currently under attack like I have never seen. Over the last month alone TLAV has been hit with a massive IRS bill for an alleged mistake on a past filing from 2012, and another lawsuit on top of the one I mentioned in the last couple months — from the same lawyer, by the way. From all accounts, those representing these frivolous lawsuits, both of which are demanding tens of thousands of dollars that I do not have, are not interested in coming to a reasonable agreement for just compensation for the perceived grievance (which was sought by us to end this), as is usually the case with these ambulance-chaser types, just making some money. They seem intent on either asking for an absurdly large amount that has no context in the situation, or dragging this into court instead, which even my lawyer was confused by, suggesting this was not about money. Then what is it about? I feel this is about trying to end The Last American Vagabond.

Regardless, without your help, in the near future it may be that TLAV as you know it will not exist — and hear me on this, not for my lack of trying.

TLAV will need to pay for lawyer fees, first and foremost, to effectively fight off this coordinated attack. All I am asking for today, is one dollar. If we can get enough of you to sign up for a one dollar a month recurring donation on this platform, or any of the others we use, it will make all the difference in the world. Whatever you can do, every cent will go toward fighting this attack, and maintaining our fight for Truth that must not be eclipsed by the rising tide of pretenders.