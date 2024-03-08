Save The Last American Vagabond

Monthly Goal:
USD $10,000
Total Raised:
USD $15,308
Raised this month:
USD $25
Growing and fighting to maintain The Last American Vagabond has been one of the most unexpectedly powerful and fulfilling times of my life, albeit a perilous journey, one I never truly expected. Or I guess, more accurately put, growing up I never believed that things were quite as a dark and nefarious as many suggested. I have come to learn over the years that the problem is in fact far, far worse than most of us know. It has become the focal point of my life to expose this reality and to fight to change it, all while highlighting the many who have been standing bravely in defiance of this looming dark future being built around us, yet rarely getting the credit they deserve.
This is not to say that we have lost. Quite the opposite. It is because of the valiant efforts of those who came long before me, that we even have a chance to change the outcome. To that same point, I believe the majority of people also see the problem for what it is, yet we are in a very manipulative and deliberalty confusing time, and most have failed to even recognize that majority, let alone capitalize on it. So here we are, with the power of the true majority in our hands, and instead many fall prey to the illusions of the current political paradigm. Far too many decide to fight amongst themselves, falling victim to the obvious divide-and-conquer tactics driving us to attack one another based on the most superficial of talking points, all while the minority Oligarchy further condenses and solidifies its power at our expense.
Day by day, I see this illusion eroding. Day by day, I see more people suddenly questioning things they have never before questioned, inching closer every moment to breaking free from the control structure. Yet as we struggle to make sense of the disconcerting narratives engineered to keep us sacred, complacent, and compliant, being incessantly repeated on every device in ear shot, independent media is being censored, suppressed, and attacked for obvious reasons. This is while the Mainstream Alternative Media (essentially MSM with a mustache) slides in to seamlessly take its place -- or so they hope.
I am writing this today to ask for your help. The Last American Vagabond is currently under attack like I have never seen. Over the last month alone TLAV has been hit with a massive IRS bill for an alleged mistake on a past filing from 2012, and another lawsuit on top of the one I mentioned in the last couple months — from the same lawyer, by the way. From all accounts, those representing these frivolous lawsuits, both of which are demanding tens of thousands of dollars that I do not have, are not interested in coming to a reasonable agreement for just compensation for the perceived grievance (which was sought by us to end this), as is usually the case with these ambulance-chaser types, just making some money. They seem intent on either asking for an absurdly large amount that has no context in the situation, or dragging this into court instead, which even my lawyer was confused by, suggesting this was not about money. Then what is it about? I feel this is about trying to end The Last American Vagabond.
Regardless, without your help, in the near future it may be that TLAV as you know it will not exist — and hear me on this, not for my lack of trying.
TLAV will need to pay for lawyer fees, first and foremost, to effectively fight off this coordinated attack. All I am asking for today, is one dollar. If we can get enough of you to sign up for a one dollar a month recurring donation on this platform, or any of the others we use, it will make all the difference in the world. Whatever you can do, every cent will go toward fighting this attack, and maintaining our fight for Truth that must not be eclipsed by the rising tide of pretenders.
You are a true American hero. Thank you for sticking your neck out to try and make the world a better place I've been listening for years. You objective, balanced opinion is a breath of fresh air in today's clown world show. This is my first donation but won't be my last. Thank you for your service 🙏
The passage of the first draft of ISO/IEC 18013-7 in October was the crest of a wave in the standardization of verifiable digital identities and credentials. I am very concerned about the direction this is going. The CEO of FaceTec did a Zoom conference regarding this. Were you able to watch it? If not https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPG7XBzh2mc&ab_channel=biometricupdate
I'm curious as to your real take on RFK Jr. and his overall agenda in HHS. He published that epic takedown of Fauci and big pharma and talks the right talk about our poisoned food supply, but he's likely a technocrat, given his connections. So will his health solution be a technocratic one? Or is he a fake nominee that they won't confirm and then a real deep state ghoul will be put in his place?
Ryan, thank you for all your hard work. Keep fighting the good fight. We are here to support you. We are TLAV.
This is such an important website - The Last American Vagabond and so is GiveSendGo. I donated what I could to both. Being on a very very low social security I don't have any way of doing more. I give every 6 months but want to add a bit today to keep Ryan and GiveSendGo alive. This is food for the soul and the mind. We must support all those taking the risk of speaking out and our community.
May 7th, 2024
Hey everyone.
First and foremost, thank you to all who have been, and are now, supporting The Last American Vagabond -- we simply could not do this without you. I wanted to give you all an update, if you have not yet heard me address it on the show. I was able to use these generous donations to pay down a large portion of the IRS extortion, and now have a payment set up to stave off the actions they were threatening, for now at least. And as it currently stands, it looks like TLAV, as a business entity, will be going to court in March of 2025 (I still cannot believe how slow and absurd our system is), and that is only the original lawsuit, the other one is still up in the air at the moment, but seems to be heading in the same direction. Your donations thus far have allowed me to cover the lawyer fees to date, but unfortunately more are coming, especially if we indeed go to court, and more so if we do not "win", whatever that may look like, since either way we are losing financially, which is what my lawyer believes is the main objective. And my worry is that this will take the form of attempting to either take possession of TLAV, or drive it to bankruptcy. You know me, it is not in me to give up. So we persevere, we stay the course, and have faith that these dishonest people will be held accountable. As soon as my lawyer advises me that I can publicly discuss these frivolous lawsuits, I will be sure to give you all the details (count on it), as I want this group to be exposed as the ambulance chasers they clearly are. I want you to know, that no matter what happens, I will not stop doing everything in my power to expose the injustices of the world, and do my best to hold those behind them to account. I just hope that it will forever be behind this logo, as WE, you and I, built this with our blood, sweat and tears. It is our home. I will not give that up without a fight. See you on the front lines. Stay Vigilant.
