Help Save And Protect Press For Truth

Hi there friends this is Dan Dicks from Press For Truth!

I need your help to make Press For Truth the best it can be!!

In case you didn't know I started Press For Truth in 2006 and 19 years of doing Press For Truth has led to many attacks whether that be in real life while being surrounded by mobs like Antifa, BLM, Feminists, Climate Activists or the LGBTQ Community, or whether it be from institutions who shadow ban me, block me or cancel me simply because I go against the status quo and because I'm interested in pressing for Truth!

And in case you didn't know I am a one man show, I do the research, the filming, the editing and the posting. I run everything on the backend like my website and the 8 various platforms that I upload my videos to! I handle all administrative tasks as well!

I've only ever relied on you the viewers to continue doing this work and I wouldn't want it any other way!

With your help I can better protect myself with bodyguards while covering events and also by building a team who can help me reach more people than ever before!

If you would like to help grow Press For Truth into something that can truly be a thorn in the side of the powers that ought not be, please consider making a contribution because I simply can't do this work without YOU! 

Together we can continue to smash that pyramid of control one brick at a time and we can continue to awaken new hearts and minds who will help us build a better world for us all!!

God bless everyone who contributes and thank you so much for your support!

BTW if you would like to contribute Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies you can do so here:

https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/

Keep fighting the good fight!

Recent Donations
Show:
Rhett Priestley
$ 25.00 CAD
12 hours ago

Happy to help when I can. Thank you for all your work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 CAD
1 day ago

Thanks for covering bohemian grove. It’s so important to inform others of the existence of ritual abuse.

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 CAD
2 days ago

Keep up the good work DD!

Riley Mi
$ 25.00 CAD
2 days ago

Thank you for all your hard work Dan, I wish I could afford to donate more

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
3 days ago

Thank you Dan (and your wife for supporting you), I really appreciate your work, in Christ Jesus' name!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
3 days ago

Kathleen Dewall
$ 50.00 CAD
4 days ago

Thanks Dan - we should always keep these "secret elite groups' in plain sight.

Kevin Duffy
$ 30.00 CAD
7 days ago

you're a Good man Dan.

Natalie Topnik
$ 100.00 CAD
7 days ago

Keep up the good work

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
8 days ago

Thanks for your hard work in reporting the truth

Andrew Walker
$ 50.00 CAD
8 days ago

Thanks for your work, Dan.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 101.00 CAD
10 days ago

thanks

Anonymous Giver
$ 137.00 CAD
10 days ago

Hmu Dan

Caveman
$ 136.00 CAD
11 days ago

Thanks for your work Dan

Annie Bergin
$ 50.00 CAD
11 days ago

Phil G
$ 150.00 CAD
12 days ago

Stay cool

Transparent Media Truth
$ 15.00 CAD
12 days ago

Here's to the next 19+ years

BadAttitudeMan
$ 50.00 CAD
13 days ago

Hi Dan, wish i could afford to send more - keep up the good works and thank you!

