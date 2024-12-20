Where We Go 1 We Go Pug

Goal:
USD $300,000
Raised:
USD $2,655
Campaign funds will be received by Amir Coutino
Prayers going your way!
Stay strong brother
We love you, Justapug
Hang in there bud, been there myself! God BLess Prayers and Christmas Wishes. coldsteal
Pug If I had a million dollars I would share it with you.
I pray that you would receive healing for your kidneys and spine. May God bless you and keep you!
"But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds" Declared the Lord. Jeremiah 30:17 God is good and always faithful ,especially to his children like you ,Mr. Pug❤️😘
Gods arms are around you
prayers for you Justapug XXXOOO
Prayers for you to receive exactly what you need for a speedy recovery. God Bless you and keep you. May His face shine upon you and give you peace.
~Prayers & Hugs~
My prayers are with you Mr.Puggs. Thank you for your friendship and all the fun on PBS. Get well super fast
Love you Puggy. Teresa C
Blessings Pug
God bless & keep you Sir Pug! Fear not, God has this, big hugs and Baconators!
Praying for you Pugs!! ❤️❤️UltraMagaGrandNurse
Your old friend Audromatic.
I hope this helps my friend pug. More Prayers to follow. WWG1WGA
I came here for some Pug Hugz. You totally Rock, dude! I'll try to give a little bit at a time. I realize, though, if all of us helped a little, it would help a lot! Thanks for starting the page, Barb!
Puggy, We know u will face many trials,medical issues. I beleive u will see many miracles as we have a huge "Prayer Warriors" in PSB. God will not allow u to go without a kidney&the 2 kidneys u desperately need. Your lower lumbar spine issue is very serious but not w/o God. Diabetes will be resolved.We love u brother 4 being a faithful Christian,love of PSB&country.Merry Christmas Pug!
