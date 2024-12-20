Campaign Image
Where We Go 1 We Go Pug

Our friend "Justapug" is in need of our help. He is a diabetic of many years and he has come to the point that he needs dialysis and the miracle of a kidney. Arthur (Pug) is a strong Christian and is a very good friend of Patriot's Soapbox. He is an Army veteran. He has a heart of gold and cares about everyone. He is always praying for someone in chat or helping them out as best he can. Now it's Arthur's turn to get help. God bless you for your generous contributions and for your prayers. Much love to all of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Prayers going your way!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Stay strong brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

We love you, Justapug

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Hang in there bud, been there myself! God BLess Prayers and Christmas Wishes. coldsteal

Shotzee
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Pug If I had a million dollars I would share it with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

I pray that you would receive healing for your kidneys and spine. May God bless you and keep you!

Infidelishous
$ 10.00 USD
22 days ago

"But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds" Declared the Lord. Jeremiah 30:17 God is good and always faithful ,especially to his children like you ,Mr. Pug❤️😘

Justice Pudge
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Gods arms are around you

maru9
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

prayers for you Justapug XXXOOO

TennWalker
$ 20.00 USD
23 days ago

Prayers for you to receive exactly what you need for a speedy recovery. God Bless you and keep you. May His face shine upon you and give you peace.

Magamomma
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

~Prayers & Hugs~

Zoltan Vazz
$ 500.00 USD
24 days ago

My prayers are with you Mr.Puggs. Thank you for your friendship and all the fun on PBS. Get well super fast

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Love you Puggy. Teresa C

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
24 days ago

Blessings Pug

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

God bless & keep you Sir Pug! Fear not, God has this, big hugs and Baconators!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Praying for you Pugs!! ❤️❤️UltraMagaGrandNurse

Audromatic
$ 10.00 USD
24 days ago

Your old friend Audromatic.

Farmanon
$ 35.00 USD
24 days ago

I hope this helps my friend pug. More Prayers to follow. WWG1WGA

SpaLaLand
$ 17.00 USD
24 days ago

I came here for some Pug Hugz. You totally Rock, dude! I'll try to give a little bit at a time. I realize, though, if all of us helped a little, it would help a lot! Thanks for starting the page, Barb!

Susie B and Wishful Slack
$ 1000.00 USD
25 days ago

Puggy, We know u will face many trials,medical issues. I beleive u will see many miracles as we have a huge "Prayer Warriors" in PSB. God will not allow u to go without a kidney&the 2 kidneys u desperately need. Your lower lumbar spine issue is very serious but not w/o God. Diabetes will be resolved.We love u brother 4 being a faithful Christian,love of PSB&country.Merry Christmas Pug!

