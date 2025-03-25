Save Old Redmond Fire House Teen Center

Protect Our Community’s Future!

(Above: 2-14-2025 - Love for community brings visitors together at the Old Fire House Teen Center ❤️ #SaveOFH)





A Legacy at Risk

Why This Matters

- A Safe Space – A refuge for young people to grow, learn, and connect. Creative Opportunities – A stage for aspiring musicians, artists, and performers to showcase their talents.

Leadership & Empowerment – Programs that have shaped future leaders by offering mentorship and event-planning experience.

Community Engagement – Hosting city-wide events, giving youth a voice in civic matters, and serving as a bridge between generations.

Community Voices

For over 30 years, the Old Fire House Teen Center has been a cornerstone for Redmond's youth, fostering creativity, leadership, and lifelong friendships. Generations of teens have found support, mentorship, and a space to belong. But now, this beloved institution is under threat by the Redmond City Council, with crucial decisions expected imminently. The decision to shut down OFH comes with questionable and inconsistent claims about structural issues. The reality is that the land is valuable, raising concerns about potential development taking priority over youth welfare. The Old Fire House is more than a building—it represents the heart and soul of our community's youth culture.



Sebastian Choe:

"As a Redmond born-and-raised, OFH alumni (2009-2013) and adult volunteer, I can safely say the Firehouse changed my life, and provided a sanctuary for me that kickstarted not only my career as a professional musician, but as a community member. I’ve spent my adult life working to reproduce the magic of OFH in other places: NYC, South Carolina, Hawai’i - it’s been the blueprint. Having the autonomy to develop a youth-led culture in a dedicated space is priceless, and something that I’ve learned is extremely rare not only in the U.S, but across the planet.

The current plan to relocate programs to Marymoor Community Center is not an equivalent or adequate substitute. There is a large group of current teens, parents, and alumni that are open to working with the City to develop an alternative that authentically engages its constituents - be it fundraising to upgrade the building to standards, or finding a replacement venue (that is also in a walkable downtown location)."



Nick Hinds:

"The old Redmond firehouse has helped generations of teens have someplace to gather and have positive outlets. Outsourcing it to different locations and 'programs' across the city is NOT the same; it does not give TEENS somewhere safe to gather and be themselves.

Beyond that it is a historical landmark. Older buildings with less storied pasts have been treated by the city as worth saving. It's beyond ridiculous that this location is on the chopping block. (Way to go adults. Way to show soon-to-be voters where your priorities lie.)"



Marie Wood:

"My son's music studio hold open nights and other performances at the OFH. This space provide a unique and very important performing opportunity for kids in the area. The location is critical, providing accessibility that will not be matched if programs are moved to places like Marymoor.

This is one of the few third places available to our youth and a vital space for budding musicians!"



Sara:

"As a OFH attendee in the 90s and now as a parent of an OFH attendee, I am VERY disappointed in the city's plans. Shutting down a historic and beloved venue and moving the Teen Center to a completely inaccessible location is sending a message to our teens that they don't matter."



Steve:

"As a 20-year Redmond resident with 2 children who have and still use the OFH as place to enjoy many activities I can see no positives to this decision. Maybe the Mayor would like to turn Redmond into a soulless husk of generic buildings, but this city has a rich history and the OFH is a part of that history. Why not sell and demolish the Old Redmond schoolhouse? Anderson Park would be a prime development site too. Let’s get rid of anything that could possibly remind people they are in a city that’s alive and offers services to all of its residents. OFH needs to be saved for future generations!"



Jacob:

"The other day I went to a 20-year reunion show at the Showbox for the Blood Brothers, a band that had gotten their start in the late 90s playing shows at the firehouse. Halfway through their set the crowd, mostly in their 30s and 40s started chanting 'Redmond Fire House, Redmond Fire House.'

This place has been an intergenerational cultural institution, and it's supported adolescents by providing a community-oriented gathering place, a place to try your hand at art or music for the first time."



Marie:

"The Old Fire House Teen Center has been invaluable in offering a safe space where teens can engage, learn, share, and 'belong' to a community of peers. Both of my children (now grown) participated and benefited greatly. It's sad to think this safe haven will no longer be offered, especially to youth who really have no community, and perhaps no safe place to be."



Angel:

"This place saves marginalized teens and gives them an outlet through music and community— , bipoc, houseless, addicted, poor, abused teens etc. Not fair at all to tear it down to make room for more infrastructure that's going to join in on the gentrification."



Daniel:

"This is a wonderful resource for kids to build safe healthy community. I had many great memories as a teen there and it helped me get where I am today."



Hilary:

"The Old Firehouse was a safe place where many young adults in my generation could gather together and bond. This spot should not be taken away from future generations."



Rachel:

"My teen years (2002-2007) would have been worse off if not for the OFH. Too many memories to count. Please support the OFH, and help the future teens of Redmond to have the same safe place to grow and learn."





What’s at Stake?

Hundreds of teens will lose a vital community space.

The Redmond arts and music scene will suffer significantly.

Future generations will be deprived of mentorship and resources that shaped countless lives.

A historic part of Redmond’s culture will be permanently erased.

How You Can Help

– Your contributions will directly fund legal advocacy, public outreach campaigns, and community-organizing efforts. Sign & Share Our Petition – Join thousands in demanding transparency and accountability from the City Council. Sign Here : https://www.change.org/





– Join thousands in demanding transparency and accountability from the City Council. : https://www.change.org/ Spread Awareness – Share this campaign and encourage friends, family, and networks to support the urgent effort to save OFH.





– Share this campaign and encourage friends, family, and networks to support the urgent effort to save OFH. Attend City Meetings – Make your voice heard, demand transparency, and hold decision-makers accountable.

Our Goal: $50,000

Legal actions and consultations





Community awareness campaigns





Sustainable solutions to ensure OFH's long-term viability, including potential restorations or alternative venues.

OFH Is Worth Fighting For

DONATE TODAY & HELP US SAVE THE OLD FIRE HOUSE TEEN CENTER!

Redmond's youth deserve a place to learn, grow, and thrive in a safe and nurturing environment. We cannot allow this legacy to be lost to bureaucracy and corporate interests. Together, we can make a difference. Every dollar donated, every petition signed, and every voice raised brings us closer to saving OFH.