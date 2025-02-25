Milagro Gramz Official Defense Fund

My name is Milagro Gramz and I’m being sued by an artist backed by one of the most powerful companies in music. Like many from my generation, I have used the internet to build a community and speak to issues that are important to me. In doing so, I defended Tory Lanez against claims that he had committed a heinous crime. This decision has put a target on my back and mounting legal fees could result in a miscarriage of justice.The courts are being weaponized against people like me— independent voices who dare to speak out. Lawsuits like this aren't about justice; they're about silencing dissent with money and power. If this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.This is a threat to new media and our right to free expression. I'm asking you to stand with me while we have a chance to fight back. It’s me, Milagro, today but with the precendce this would set it could be you tomorrow.Every dollar you donate to my defense fund is a stand against the misuse of the legal system and a vote to keep independent voices alive. We can't let them choke out free speech with endless litigation.Please donate today. Share this message. Let's fight back and save new media before it's too late. Thank you.