Campaign Image

Milagro Gramz Official Defense Fund

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $900

Campaign created by Milagro Cooper

Campaign funds will be received by Milagro Cooper

Milagro Gramz Official Defense Fund

My name is Milagro Gramz and I’m being sued by an artist backed by one of the most powerful companies in music. Like many from my generation, I have used the internet to build a community and speak to issues that are important to me. In doing so, I defended Tory Lanez against claims that he had committed a heinous crime. This decision has put a target on my back and mounting legal fees could result in a miscarriage of justice.The courts are being weaponized against people like me— independent voices who dare to speak out. Lawsuits like this aren't about justice; they're about silencing dissent with money and power. If this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.This is a threat to new media and our right to free expression. I'm asking you to stand with me while we have a chance to fight back. It’s me, Milagro, today but with the precendce this would set it could be you tomorrow.Every dollar you donate to my defense fund is a stand against the misuse of the legal system and a vote to keep independent voices alive. We can't let them choke out free speech with endless litigation.Please donate today. Share this message. Let's fight back and save new media before it's too late. Thank you.
Recent Donations
Sharisse
$ 25.00 USD
2 minutes ago

God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 minutes ago

wish you the best!! #protectfreespeech #rocnationshallcrumble

ChunnSwaee
$ 5.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Donnie
$ 5.00 USD
9 minutes ago

mob reign supreme, duh!

KayCee
$ 50.00 USD
9 minutes ago

In the name of our Heavenly father Milagro is covered and no weapon formed against her shall prosper she is more than a conqueror!!! She is above and not beneath we are claiming VICTORY Lord God we thank you in advance AMEN WE LOVE YOU MILLIE

UniqueGoddess
$ 20.00 USD
10 minutes ago

I really hope this helps ❣️🙏🏾✨️

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 minutes ago

Can’t silence a real! Love you deep Millie

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 minutes ago

Rooting for you. Always!

Tarraina Moton
$ 25.00 USD
11 minutes ago

Praying for you and your family. No weapons formed against us shell prosper and every tongue against us shell parish. Amen

Crystal Crystal
$ 100.00 USD
12 minutes ago

God bless you Millie! Love you!

Icy Yana
$ 20.00 USD
12 minutes ago

I love you Millie!! God has the final say!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 minutes ago

You got this

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Lakia Coleman
$ 20.00 USD
15 minutes ago

Love you Millie, small shh to a giant!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
15 minutes ago

We got you Millie

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
16 minutes ago

Lorraine Lorraine
$ 50.00 USD
16 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
16 minutes ago

Psalms 17 Oh Lord hear my plea for justice, listen to my cry for help.Pay attention to my prayer,for it comes from the honest lips

