Help Nancy and Her Dog Stay Safe This Winter

Nancy is facing an unimaginable crisis. After being laid off for eight weeks and receiving minimal unemployment support, she is now destitute. Her rent is past due, and the bills for heat and electricity have piled up. If rent is not paid by the 5th, Nancy will face eviction and lose the roof over her head.





She is trying to prepare for the possibility of living in her car, but the harsh winter weather makes survival challenging—especially as she must keep her insulin from freezing. Even worse, Nancy will have to leave behind her belongings, including cherished family mementos, furniture, and appliances.





Nancy’s biggest heartbreak is the thought of losing her loyal companion, a 14-year-old Belgian Malinois/Dutch Shepherd mix. Her dog is her best friend and has been her comfort through these difficult times. She is a gentle, well-behaved dog who deserves to spend her final years in warmth and safety—not in a shelter, where her age could mean a death sentence.





Nancy has always been a compassionate and giving person, going out of her way to offer help and kindness to others in need. Now, she’s the one who needs help. Despite reaching out to countless organizations, she has been met with closed doors and unanswered pleas. She’s turning to the kindness of strangers for support in this desperate time.





We are asking for your support to help Nancy and her dog stay safe and warm this winter. Your donation will go toward:





Covering overdue rent to prevent eviction

Paying utility bills to restore heat and electricity

Providing food and supplies for Nancy and her dog

Every dollar helps. If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping Nancy in your prayers. Let’s show Nancy that compassion and community still exist.





Thank you for your kindness.















