The People File 10 REAL Election Fraud Lawsuits

IT'S TIME FOR THE PEOPLE OF AMERICA TO FILE REAL ELECTION FRAUD & MALADMINSTRATION LAWSUITS...We Have ALL The Evidence...Which Was NEVER Brought To Court Or Trial In ANY LAWSUIT Since 2020...WE CAN'T BEAT THE FRAUD BUT WE CAN STOP IT!





We have at least 10 Lawsuits/Amicus Briefs/Writs Of Mandamus to file for 2022 & to PREVENT FRAUD in the General Election on Nov 5. There are also several for 2024 because Maricopa County Erased the 2024 Primary Election Day Results from 9 to 20 Vote Centers & Conducted an ILLEGAL RECOUNT on August 3, 2024.





WHY NOW? For the past 16 months we have been BEGGING Kari Lake & Abe Hamadeh (candidates) to file our evidence (The County's Official Election Returns/Records, etc) in court & they REFUSED!





NOW It's Time We The People of America FILE The Correct Lawsuits Because NO ONE (Including All MAGA/America 1st "Leaders" + MCRC, AZGOP, RNC) Are "Fighting" For Us Or Looking Out For Our Best Interests...We're ON OUR OWN...Our Sacred Right To Choose Everything In Our Lives, Through Our Vote...Has Been STOLEN!





WE NEED YOUR HELP & CAN'T FILE THESE LAWSUITS WITHOUT YOUR DONATIONS!





The Counties Control The Election Results & That Needs To END! PEOPLE NEED TO BE HELD CRIMINIALLY LIABLE!





We're EXPOSING The Election FRAUD & CORRUPTION That Really Happened During The Nov 8, 2022 Election In Maricopa County, AZ + How Our "Election System Operation" Works Nationwide...To Take Back Our Freedoms, States, Country & Elections!





After our 13 month investigation of the November 8, 2022 Election in Maricopa County, Arizona, we began releasing our findings 12/29/23 on Michele Swinick's show "Save My Freedom" (Episode #231 - scroll below)



It Was An ADMINISTRATIVE INSURRECTION & ELECTION TRAGEDY filled with Intentional Maladministration, Fraud & Chaos





There’s Multiple Violations of Non-Technical Statutes (the Law), Illegal Votes, PATTERNS Of Official Gross Misconduct, Gross Maladministration, Gross Security Breaches, Interference with Election Board Duties, Poll Workers Intentionally not counting Ballots & Commingling Untabulated with Tabulated Ballots (Real Voter Disenfranchisement – their votes were not counted.





All of the evidence comes from Maricopa County's Official Election Returns, Official Election Records, The County's Prepared Documents & Reports, State Statutes, State Election Procedures Manual, County's Election Training Manual, Dominion Manuals & Company Documents, Public Records Requests, Government Websites, Court Cases and Sworn Affidavits - ALL PUBLIC DOCUMENTS!





We have PROVEN the Nov 8th Election was the MOST Fraudulent, Corrupt, Rigged, Mismanaged, Incompetent, Deceitful, Chaotic, Tyrannical, Malfeasance, Maladministration, Disenfranchising, Illegal & Voter Suppressing Election our country has EVER had!







GUESS WHO knew about the Fraud & that Maricopa County VIOLATED/BROKE AZ LAW A.R.S. 16-602 (the #2 most important Election Law we have)...the RNC, AZGOP, MCRC (Maricopa Republican Committee) & KARI LAKE'S "Investigative" Team + Her Attorneys, Attorney General, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright (Abe's Attorney)... (This alone was enough to SET ASIDE (Null & Void) the Election on Nov 9th!





Maricopa ADMITTED They Have NO Chain Of Custody Reports Recording The Number of People Who Checked Into Vote At All 223 Centers...So, There's NO WAY To Cross Reference/Check/Audit The Number THEY TOLD US...That Is NOT AN ELECTION...That Is TYRANNY!





Ironically, NONE of our findings were ever brought into court or presented during ANY of the trials (including all cases pertaining to the Nov 3, 2020 Election) Interesting huh? WHY?







Because in America, We have an "Election System Operation" which has been fundamentally designed to CONTROL the RESULTS!







THEY HAVE STOLEN OUR SACRED RIGHT TO CHOOSE OUR REPRESENTATIVES THROUGH OUR VOTE & STOLEN OUR DECISIONS ABOUT:





1) Our Lives & Our Unborn Babies

2) Community

3) Money

4) Businesses

5) Health

6) Children's Education

7) Churches & Places of Worship





We The People are NOT included in the PROCESS or the RESULTS...We just get a sticker saying "I Voted" BUT We PAY for all of it. It sure makes sense now why NO ONE has done a REAL Investigation into how our Election really works since the first Administrative Insurrection "Election" on Nov 3, 2020.



Our investigation is still ongoing and we have even MORE to EXPOSE & it's REALLY Bad.





WE CAN NOT BEAT THIS SYSTEM & IT NEEDS TO BE DISMANTLED...THE GOOD THING - WE HAVE ALL THE EVIDENCE TO MAKE THAT HAPPEN BUT WE NEED YOUR HELP!





THE COUNTIES CONTROL THE RESULTS OF ELECTIONS, NOT THE VOTERS! YOU SAW IT IN 2020, 2022 & WE'VE BEEN SHOWING YOU HOW THE ELECTION SYSTEM OPERATION REALLY WORKS SINCE 12/29/23...NOVEMBER 5th Is Not The Most Important Election But The MOST DANGEROUS!





THIS BATTLE NEEDS TO BE WON BEFORE THE NOV 5th ELECTION!





WE DO NOT HAVE REAL ELECTIONS = WE DO NOT HAVE A COUNTRY!





WHAT DO WE DO NOW?





The Maricopa County Nov 8th Election (Or at least 1 race) needs to be SET ASIDE (Null & Void) DO-OVER Immediately. It can be done with the NEW information we will be EXPOSING + all of our past information. We have PROVEN Abe Hamadeh did with 1 tabulator at 1 Voting Center)







We need to EXCELERATE & EXPAND our current efforts to HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE & Make The Election Fraud Facts known to EVERYONE! We need to EXPAND our reach...We need the help of Americans ALL OVER the country.

We need this TAKE ACTION GIDEON'S ARMY (Judges 6-8) of digital soldiers to PROMOTE & SHARE all of the information we have EXPOSED...because it EFFECTS ALL OF OUR LIVES!

"When the Angel of the Lord appeared to Gideon, he said, 'The Lord is with you, mighty warrior." (Judges 6:12)

MARICOPA COUNTY is the MOST IMPORTANT IN THE COUNTRY - What Happens Here Determines If America Succeeds or Fails!





The Arizona & America Take Action Center





We started AA-TAC because the "System" is not just in Arizona, it's NATIONWIDE. EXPOSING what happened & how it works is only 1 component. There needs to be a SOLUTION and we can't rely on the candidates and our politicians to fix it on their own since they are PART of the "System" and it works for them.





We The People need to step up to the plate, take personal responsibility, stop being deceived by the lies of our FAKE "Leaders" who claim to be "Fighting For Us" (They are NOT) and HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE!





WE ARE:

1) Exposing What Really Happened During The Election of Nov 8th & The Nationwide Election System Operation

2) Proving Solutions, Toolkits, Resources, Content, Efficient & Effective Strategies To Take Action



3) Organizing We The People, Groups, Influencers, Media, Organizations, etc.





We MUST Assemble . . . Digitally & In-Person!





If You Want To have Free, Fair, Honest, Secure, Accurate, Transparent & Equal Elections In 2024 You MUST EXPOSE & DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY!







WE NEED YOUR HELP FINANCIALLY To EXPAND The ONLY WINNING Strategy For Taking Back Our Freedoms, States, Country & Elections...NOW!



We have a limited period of time to make this happen so it's important to GO BIG with exposure & getting people to JOIN US.





✅ This battle needs to be won before the Nov 5th Election. By then, it's too late & we will not be able to Take Back America after that.





💥 Any amount you can contribute is GREATLY APPRECIATED! You will be included as a member in our community and receive the Take Action Toolkits through our Substack Subscription.





TOGETHER . . . WE CAN TAKE BACK ARIZONA & AMERICA!





THANK YOU!





The only way this will work is if we have VOLUME – as in A LOT of people supporting, promoting, talking about it & Everyone getting REALLY LOUD. It needs to be a Nationwide Narrative, Conversation of the Country...Call To Action. All other "Election Strategies" are distraction and literally a waste of time, energy & money!

