Save Marcy Rheintgen

Marcy was arrested for washing her hands in a women's restroom because she is trans. She deserves better than what will happen to her if she is put in prison for it.

All donations will be strictly going to Marcy Rheintgen so that she has a chance to be spared. Please, help us #SaveMarcy.

https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-news/trans-students-arrest-violating-florida-bathroom-law-thought-first-rcna199697

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Appreciate your bravery darling💜

Tara Moreno
$ 10.00 USD
12 minutes ago

As a fellow Floridian, screw Florida. Stay vigilant, form/find a local support network if you haven't already 💜

Robin
$ 5.00 USD
13 minutes ago

Nicola
$ 50.00 USD
13 minutes ago

You don't deserve what Florida is trying to do to you. Wishing you all the best from my wife and I. If there's any justice you'll beat this.

Penny
$ 20.00 USD
16 minutes ago

Stay safe, baby doll

Bernice
$ 10.00 USD
19 minutes ago

🩷 from Canada. Please stay strong.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
25 minutes ago

It’s what I can give!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
32 minutes ago

Ethereal Diamond
$ 12.00 USD
42 minutes ago

I am agnostic myself, tbh still figuring out this confusing world, not only its meaning and purpose, but reason, why does it take the oppression of innocence to reach the salvation of many, which is something I see in every worldview, the necessity of suffering to goodness, and how selflessness is the basis of virtue, and selfishness is basis of vice, I hope or pray we find peace and answers

Jane of Arch
$ 10.00 USD
52 minutes ago

Thanks for being brave 💜 Blessings from my patron saint, St. Blåhaj 💙🩷🤍🩷💙

Hyacinth Bellerose
$ 50.00 USD
52 minutes ago

Stay strong girl ❤️

Audra
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

I'm so broke but idc girl u deserve this citibike citibike

