Save Marcy Rheintgen

Goal:
USD $163,000
Raised:
USD $327
Marcy was arrested for washing her hands in a women's restroom because she is trans. She deserves better than what will happen to her if she is put in prison for it.
All donations will be strictly going to Marcy Rheintgen so that she has a chance to be spared. Please, help us #SaveMarcy.
https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-news/trans-students-arrest-violating-florida-bathroom-law-thought-first-rcna199697
Appreciate your bravery darling💜
As a fellow Floridian, screw Florida. Stay vigilant, form/find a local support network if you haven't already 💜
You don't deserve what Florida is trying to do to you. Wishing you all the best from my wife and I. If there's any justice you'll beat this.
Stay safe, baby doll
from Canada. Please stay strong.
It’s what I can give!
I am agnostic myself, tbh still figuring out this confusing world, not only its meaning and purpose, but reason, why does it take the oppression of innocence to reach the salvation of many, which is something I see in every worldview, the necessity of suffering to goodness, and how selflessness is the basis of virtue, and selfishness is basis of vice, I hope or pray we find peace and answers
Thanks for being brave 💜 Blessings from my patron saint, St. Blåhaj 💙🤍💙
Stay strong girl ❤️
I'm so broke but idc girl u deserve this citibike citibike
