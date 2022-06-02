Lucas Denney President of the Patriot Boys

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $7,393
Campaign funds will be received by Zachary Denney
Lucas "Rooster" Denney was arrested December 12, 2021 for protesting at the US Capital on January 6th. He was denied his constitutional rights and held for 83 days without being taken before a judge to be presented with his charges. He was moved from state to state, jail to jail and denied his critical PTSD medication. Weeks and months went by when his family and friends did not know where he was located. After endless solitary confinements he finally succumbed to his tormentors and plead guilty to charges he is innocent of with the promise of being released to a prison close to home for just a few more months. Instead he was sentenced to 52 months in Florence Colorado which is a two day drive for his elderly parents.
Prior to Luke's incarceration he had primary custody of his two teen children since they were toddlers. And after his incarceration he lost his home, his vehicles and his two beloved dogs.
Lucas is a Iraqi Army veteran who had never been in any legal trouble before going to peacefully protest the 2020 election results and support President Trump. He's a good man, loving father, son, brother and friend who has been irreparably harmed by our government.
Please consider donating to Rooster to help with current commissary expenses, and money to help him rebuild his life from scratch when he is released.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/jan-6-defendants-taken-out-of-cells-on-stretchers-court-filing-4102264?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy
Stay strong
God bless you
We Know, but not as much as you.
Lucas, I pray for your safety everyday and wanted to add something more to insure you knew I was truly thinking of you. Patriot Mail Project writer Quod vult Deus
Happy Father's Day! May this be the last Father's Day you spend in captivity by this tyrannical government! The calvery is on its way!
To one of the bravest men alive - May G-d bless you and your children always! Hang tough, we're coming....
May Our Lord Jesus Christ and his Mother Saint Mary bless your family as yourself. Offer your sufferings to Christ who gave Himself to death for our sins. He’s never abandoned you. Our country keeps going low by the day, and I believe people like you tried to save it from its enemies and enemies of democracy and freedoms. Pray daily, my brother in Christ.
Hang in there and never lose your courage. People are fighting for you.
i don’t know what to say. other than this country will not go on like this much longer. you are a brave man. more bravery in a nail clipping than anyone i know.
Lucas, Keep your eyes on Jesus! Thank You Father for hearing our prayers always remaining with us & making it so we can be with You always & talk with You anytime anywhere through Your beautiful Son our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ Please help Lucas remain standing unmoveable on Your Word The enemy's trying to steal his faith but "he who is in You is stronger than he who is in the world" 1 Jn 4:4
I am praying for God's grace & peace for you, Lucas. I can't imagine how you are feeling. I pray you feel the Spirit of God surrounding you & sense all the prayers lifting you up. I am only one among so many that support you & all the J6 POWs Please remain encouraged & anchored to our Lord Jesus who WILL NEVER LEAVE YOU NOR FORSAKE YOU. God bless you.
Hello, you are a Hero to America. God Bless You! I am a fellow Patriot for Trump and I support You and all the J-6 POWs wholeheartedly. We The People Love You. Please stay strong. I am praying for you, your exoneration and release, and of course your Family.
Merry Christmas! I hope this helps to get your parents and children to see you as soon as possible, no one deserves it more! God bless the whole family! WE LOVE YOU!
Praying your parents are able to bring your children to see you this Christmas. We Love you Luke!
I'm so sad you are missing your daughter's birthdays and your family's holidays. It is so unfair. Please know I pray for all of you and consider you modern day martyrs. I'm sure there is a special place in heaven for all of you.
Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Thank you Lucas for defending our country and suffering for us. May God deliver you soon.
Dear Lucas To protect this great country you did great job, sacrificed yourself, your happy life, your family . You are this country's hero, we proud of you. You suffered so much. we'll remember you, this country will remember you! hope you can stay strong, bright is coming, righteousness must win! Everything their are doing to you is same as CCP, we are with you fighting to take this country back
Towards your kids Christmas travel expenses to visit you. 💟
September 8th, 2024
February 22nd, 2024
We thank everyone for their support and prayers, the donations have been extremely helpful and we thank all of you for the help, Luke is facing his appeal soon, March 8th, hopefully the next update will be good news, we appreciate any and all support we can get, thank you again and God bless you.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.